Nation, Current Affairs

Empty vessels make the most noise: Manohar Parrikar on Pakistan

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2017, 12:38 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2017, 12:39 pm IST
Pakistan wants some or other reason to remain engaged, it is playing a dangerous game, says Parrikar.
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)
 Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday dismissed Pakistan as an empty vessel making noise and said the neighbouring country is up to something or the other, to remained engaged.

His comments come against the backdrop of the death sentence given by a Pakistani military court to Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy official.

"There is a proverb in Konkani, and Hindi as well which means empty vessels make the most noise. We should not take much note of what they (Pakistan) say," Parrikar said during an interview to DD News responding to a question on Pakistan.

"Pakistan wants some or other reason to remain engaged. It is playing a dangerous game. It should understand that if India starts retaliating, then Pakistan does not have the power to fight back, whatever they may project themselves as."

"But we (India) want peace, we don't want provocation, because of which they should give back Jadhav. First of all he has been abducted. He was not in Pakistan. He was in Iran. Iran has said that Taliban kidnapped him and took him to Pakistan. Pakistan has a habit of doing something or other," the BJP leader said.

"About Jadhav, I can only say that, for what Pakistan is going to do...for that Sushma Swaraj (External Affairs minister) has given an apt reply. We will not keep quiet. Country will do what is required to do. We can take care of Pakistan if it tries to do anything ill-advised," he said.

"They were talking of nuclear power usage which they have stopped after surgical strikes. I hope they have understood that they cannot blackmail us as India has the power to counter them," he added.

The ex-Defence minister who is now back in Goa as the Chief Minister after the recent assembly polls, said India achieved many things under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Referring to relations with neighbouring countries like Pakistan and China, Parrikar said, "There was soft diplomacy and also there was use of hard power. This has happened for the first time."

Parrikar said during his tenure as Defence Minister, several measures were adopted to increase the military strength of the country.

"I can say that we were able to bring potency to the potential of the Armed forces. If you see the CAG report of 2013 they have pointed out that 121 type of ammunition had stock of less than ten days. Now I can say that number has been reduced to 20-22. In next one or two years, it will be almost zero," he said.

"Finally Army works on ammunition. If anyone asks me what was the gap in capability on the parameter of 100 and how much have you reduced it, I can say I have reduced it up to 75-80," he said.

"Some things have already been acquired and some are ordered and will be arriving in next one year," Parrikar said.

"I transferred all my revenue power to the Armed forces and asked them to bridge the gap in building the capability. When I left, the Armed forces had completed deals worth Rs 25,000-30,000 crore that too in eight per cent less cost. We saved Rs 22,000 crore through that. This is because we took quick decisions," he stated.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, manohar parrikar, india pakistan relations
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

Entertainment Gallery

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said that the upcoming film 'Sachin - A Billion Dreams' has helped him

Hope the film will be an avenue for fans: Sachin launches his film's trailer
Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Kareena, Tiger, Vidya other stars look their classy best
Actors who have worked with Mohit Suri came out to celebrate his birthday late Wednesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun, Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Mohit Suri's birthday
The team of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' promoted the much anticipated film in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati bring Baahubali 2 fever to Mumbai
Several B-Town stars were also present at the Colors Golden Petal Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Malaika, Diljit, others steal the limelight at Golden Petal Awards
While Shah Rukh Khan met Aanand L Rai reportedly for dicussions on their film, other Bollywood stars were also spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh meets Aanand L Rai; Kangana, Kareena, others get snapped
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Unsend' message feature, new shortcuts in test on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is also testing new shortcuts for formatting text on a beta version of the app on Android
 

Watch: 'Chhilka' Ranveer locks horns with 'Milkha' Farhan in a thrilling race

Ranveer and Farhan on the sets of 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and a screengrab from the video.
 

Red iPhone 7 now available in India, with price cut of Rs 4,000

(PRODUCT) RED variant of iPhone 7 and iPhone7 Plus
 

Virat Kohli changes Instagram picture alongside ladylove Anushka Sharma

The display picture is most likely one from the time both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's Goa-wedding last December. (Photo: Virat Kohli Instagram)
 

In a first, doctors successfully operate on baby with 8 limbs at Delhi hospital

The boy's father Sarwed Ahmed Nadar flew the infant to India for surgery, where doctors performed a three-stage operation to remove the unnecessary limbs. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Survey reveals the kind of porn that women enjoy watching

Oral sex topped the list of search terms (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Woman Cong worker accuses Ajay Maken of harassment, joins AAP

Congress leader Ajay Maken

Amid row over Kulbhushan Jadhav, India cancels maritime talks with Pak

Journalists look at an image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

Quit as defence minister due to pressure of key issues such as Kashmir: Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar addressing press conference in Panaji. (Photo: PTI)

Goa tourism minister says tourists create nuisance after having liquor

Representational image

Srinagar bypoll results: Farooq Abdullah leading by over 9,199 votes

Former Union Minister and Congress-National Conference joint candidate Farooq Abdullah shows victory sign as his son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah looks on outside a polling station during voting for Srinagar parliamentary seat. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham