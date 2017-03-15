Sukhoi 30 fighter plane crashes in Barmer, 3 locals injured

Barmer: A Sukhoi 30 fighter plane on Wednesday crashed in Barmer district of Rajasthan.

The incident occurred near Shivkar village in Sadar police station area in Barmer, Additional SP Rameshwar Lal told PTI.

"Villagers told us that the pilot ejected shortly before the crash. Air Force officials have been informed about the incident," he said, adding, that the crash had caused damage to a hamlet.

According to an NDTV report, three people of the same family were injured due to the crash. One of the victims has been identified as a man called Dhula Ram. He along with his wife and grandson were injured and were rushed to a hospital.

The report however said that both the pilots of the plane had ejected safely.