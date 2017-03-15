Nation, Current Affairs

In new policy, Uber puts end to back seat romance

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARPIKA BHOSALE
Published Mar 15, 2017, 12:45 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2017, 2:25 am IST
Uber has also forbidden smoking, drinking and contacting the driver or fellow passenger (in pool rides) after the ride is over.
Uber already implemented the policy in its home country — the United States — in December last year and it came into force in India last week.
 Uber already implemented the policy in its home country — the United States — in December last year and it came into force in India last week.

Mumbai: Uber users have been warned to keep their hands and lips to themselves. According to a new policy of the transportation network firm, one can be banned indefinitely for making out in the back seat of its taxis.

The application-based taxi service giant’s policy also states that users’ applications will be deactivated permanently if they throw up in an inebriated state, spill beverages inside the vehicle or behave aggressively with their drivers.

Uber already implemented the policy in its home country — the United States — in December last year and it came into force in India last week. The decision was taken in the wake of sexual assault accusations against Uber drivers in the past year.

In a statement titled Uber Community Guide-lines, the firm has put up a set of guidelines for passengers on its Indian website.

Some important guidelines state: ‘As our Community Guidelines make clear, you shouldn’t touch or flirt with other people in the car. As a reminder, Uber has a no-sex rule.’ It goes on to say, ‘That’s no sexual conduct with drivers or fellow riders, no matter what and you should never hit or otherwise hurt a driver or fellow passenger.’

The document also goes on to explain that use of abusive language or gestures like verbal threats, asking overtly personal questions to the driver, and making any comments or gestures that are aggressive and or sexual would also result in a life ban.

When contacted, a representative of the company said, “No physical contact among passengers of a sexual nature will be tolerated and the person via whose application the ride was booked will be banned from using it.”

A lot of Uber drivers had been complaining to the company about couples engaging in activities of a sexual nature, which were incurring the ire of the local police on late-night patrolling duty.

One driver said, “A lot of times couples engage in activities that I don’t like but I can’t say anything, as if I do they might give me bad rating, which costs me a penalty of Rs 250 to Rs 500. The additional issue of the police stopping us also arises, but now I am within my rights to complain to Uber.”

Tags: uber
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

Police tore down hundreds of temporary huts in the Nepalese capital where people have been living for two years since losing their homes in the 2015 earthquake.

Nowhere to go: Nepal police tear down earthquake victim camp
Graffiti artist Maiara Viana Rodrigues paints a mural at her home neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Brazilian mural artist inspires women around the world
A member of the Tinstix of Dynamite aerobatics team flies in front of a wall of fire during the Australian International Airshow in Melbourne.

Australian Airshow 2017: Spectacular scenes in the skies
Queen Elizabeth II hosted areception at the Buckingham Palace to launch the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley representing the Indian government at the historic event.

Queen hosts reception to launch UK-India Year of Culture
Carnival celebrations are in full swing in Spain, and revellers have donned their costumes and masks to mark the occasion. People dressed as the traditional carnival characters 'Zaku Zaharrak,' or old sack, in Basque language, as they take part in a carnival parade in the small Pyrenean village of Lesaka, northern Spain.

In ancient Spanish festival, masked villagers hit anyone who crosses their path
A suspect is in custody after 28 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

Drunken driver ploughs into crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Don't do that!': Vidya Balan lashes out at fan who touched her without her consent

Vidya Balan
 

Football legend Ronaldinho to visit Pakistan

The recently retired 36-year-old, who won the World Player of the Year twice and was part of the 2002 World Cup winning team. (Photo: AFP)
 

Normal to help people you love and care about: Aamir Khan on nepotism

Aamir Khan
 

Ranchi misses MS Dhoni as it becomes India's 26th Test venue

MS Dhoni waves at fans from his SUV after being spotted outside Ranchi's Birsa Munda airport. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sikh cricketer Mahinder Pal Singh plays in Pakistan’s domestic league in rare feat

Mahinder Pal Singh is perhaps the first Sikh to play domestic cricket in Pakistan although unverified information suggests that another Sikh cricketer, Gulab Singh did appear in two or three grade-2 matches some years ago and then disappeared. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Why experimenting with shower sex is actually not a good idea

Having sex in water actually causes micro-abrasions or little tears inside the vagina among many other problems for women. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

OPS, 9 AIDMDK rebels to meet EC over Sasikala being made party chief

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala. (Photos: PTI)

Cong doesn't want interference in 'hereditary leadership': SM Krishna

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna. (Photo: PTI)

Centre asks states to tackle online radicalisation by terror groups

Representational Image.

Pathankot airbase put on high alert, search op underway

Pathankot Air Force Station. (Photo: PTI)

Rajnath Singh calls for introspection over killing of CRPF men by Maoists

12 CRPF were personnel killed in an ambush by naxals in Chhattisgarh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham