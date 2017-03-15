Nation, Current Affairs

Case of abetment to suicide registered in JNU scholar death

PTI
Published Mar 15, 2017, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2017, 3:17 pm IST
The student's father had said that his son cannot commit suicide and had demanded a CBI probe.
28-year-old Dalit student of JNU, Muthu Krishnan (Photo: Facebook)
 28-year-old Dalit student of JNU, Muthu Krishnan (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: Two days after a 28-year-old Dalit student of Jawaharlal Nehru University allegedly hanged himself at his friend's house in south Delhi's Munirka, a case of abetment to suicide was registered on Wednesday.

The deceased Muthu Krishnan, who had named himself 'Krish Rajini' on Facebook, allegedly hanged himself at his South Korean friend's house in Munirka using a blanket on March 13.

"We have registered a case of abetment to suicide and the relevant section of The Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) Prevention of Atrocities (PoA) Act. The case has been registered against unknown persons," said a senior police officer.

The Dalit research scholar's body was taken for postmortem to the AIIMS yesterday and the premier hospital had constituted a five-member board to conduct the autopsy and issued direction for videography of the procedure that is being carried out later in the day.

The student's father had said that his son cannot commit suicide and had demanded a CBI probe.

"My son cannot commit suicide. He was very strong and confident. We want a CBI probe to be conducted and actual reason behind his death be revealed," said Jeevanandam, Krishnan's father.

He had also demanded registration of an FIR under the SC/ST Act.

Muthu Krishnan was an M.Phil student at JNU's Centre for Historical studies and was at the forefront of a students' movement following Rohith Vemula's suicide.

Tags: jnu dalit scholar death, abetment to suicide, muthu krishnan

Entertainment Gallery

Aamir Khan had a busy birthday as he celebrated with media in the afternoon, with friends and relatives in the night and also shot for a Marathi television show in between on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir celebrates with media, well-wishers, shoots for TV show on birthday
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the wedding reception of Renu Chaniani and Aditya Garware in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars look their glamorous best at wedding reception
Bollywood stars were snapped at various parties held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Sidharth, other stars enjoy festive spirit this Holi
The team of 'Machine' promoted the film on the popular television show 'CID' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Abbas-Mustan, Mustafa, Kiara promote Machine on CID
Anushka Sharma promoted her film 'Phillauri' on the reality show 'The Voice India' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka shows off her moves as she promotes Phillauri on reality show
Ranbir Kapoor, who's busied himself with Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film, took some time off to watch good friend Varun Dhawan's upcoming film, 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor steps out to watch Varun's Badrinath Ki Dulhania
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia: Here’s how Ranchi pitch might behave

Indian team coach Anil Kumble during a practice session before India's third test match against Australia in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Hackers can now control your smartphone, or car with just sound waves

The trick the researchers used to hack into the system was using the device’s accelerometers.
 

Apple accused of illegally ordering retailers to fix iPhone prices

Apple has been found to instruct 16 retailers in Russia to set prices at a specific amount.
 

Australia: Man fined for playing Pokemon GO while driving son to school

The man admitted to police that he had been playing Pokemon GO. (Photo: AP)
 

Karim Morani's anticipatory bail in rape case cancelled by local court

Morani produced movies like ‘Yodha’ and ‘Dum’.
 

Here’s why Shane Watson called Virat Kohli ‘dictator’

India skipper Virat Kohli has come under criticism from Australian media for India's aggressive brand of cricket. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Search ops at Pathankot air base continue after high alert yesterday

According to a recent report published by the South Asia Democratic Forum, the immediate objective of the Pathankot attack was to inflict considerable damage to the air logistics of the Indian armed forces. (Photo: PTI)

Plane carrying Shah, Naidu to Manipur returns after technical snag

BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)

LoC trade comes to halt following ceasefire violation in Poonch

Image for representational purpose only

‘Work for peace if you want more votes in future’: 11-yr-old Pak girl writes to Modi

11-year-old Pakistani student Aqeedat Naveed (Photo: Video grab)

‘Don’t perform in public’: Assam clerics issue fatwa against reality singer

Reality singing star Nahid Afrin (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham