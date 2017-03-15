Case of abetment to suicide registered in JNU scholar death

New Delhi: Two days after a 28-year-old Dalit student of Jawaharlal Nehru University allegedly hanged himself at his friend's house in south Delhi's Munirka, a case of abetment to suicide was registered on Wednesday.

The deceased Muthu Krishnan, who had named himself 'Krish Rajini' on Facebook, allegedly hanged himself at his South Korean friend's house in Munirka using a blanket on March 13.

"We have registered a case of abetment to suicide and the relevant section of The Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) Prevention of Atrocities (PoA) Act. The case has been registered against unknown persons," said a senior police officer.

The Dalit research scholar's body was taken for postmortem to the AIIMS yesterday and the premier hospital had constituted a five-member board to conduct the autopsy and issued direction for videography of the procedure that is being carried out later in the day.

The student's father had said that his son cannot commit suicide and had demanded a CBI probe.

"My son cannot commit suicide. He was very strong and confident. We want a CBI probe to be conducted and actual reason behind his death be revealed," said Jeevanandam, Krishnan's father.

He had also demanded registration of an FIR under the SC/ST Act.

Muthu Krishnan was an M.Phil student at JNU's Centre for Historical studies and was at the forefront of a students' movement following Rohith Vemula's suicide.