2 Indian Air Force pilots killed in micro-light aircraft crash at Jorhat, Assam

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Feb 15, 2018, 4:50 pm IST
Updated Feb 15, 2018, 5:02 pm IST
The micro-light aircraft crashed soon after it took off from the Jorhat Air Base on a routine sortie around noon.
Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed when a micro-light aircraft they were travelling in crashed near Jorhat in Assam on Thursday.  (Photo: Youtube Screengrab | Global Conflict)
New Delhi: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed when a micro-light aircraft they were travelling in crashed near Jorhat in Assam on Thursday. 

The micro-light aircraft crashed soon after it took off from the Jorhat Air Base on a routine sortie around noon, officials told news agency PTI

 

Reports quoted Air Force sources saying that the pilots were Wing Commander-rank officers.

The wreckage of the plane has been sighted and a court of inquiry ordered ascertain the cause of the accident.

Further details are awaited.

