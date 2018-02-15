2 Indian Air Force pilots killed in micro-light aircraft crash at Jorhat, Assam

New Delhi: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed when a micro-light aircraft they were travelling in crashed near Jorhat in Assam on Thursday.
The micro-light aircraft crashed soon after it took off from the Jorhat Air Base on a routine sortie around noon, officials told news agency PTI.
Reports quoted Air Force sources saying that the pilots were Wing Commander-rank officers.
The wreckage of the plane has been sighted and a court of inquiry ordered ascertain the cause of the accident.
Further details are awaited.