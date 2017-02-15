Nation, Current Affairs

Won’t spare ‘anti-nationals’ displaying Pak, ISIS flags in JK: Army Chief

PTI
Published Feb 15, 2017, 7:01 pm IST
Updated Feb 15, 2017, 7:13 pm IST
Bipin Rawat said security forces in J&K are facing higher casualties due to as locals are preventing them from conducting the operations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat during the ceremony for pays tribute to security personnel who lost their lives in encounters with terrorists in J&K, at AFS Palam in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat during the ceremony for pays tribute to security personnel who lost their lives in encounters with terrorists in J&K, at AFS Palam in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: People creating hurdles during anti-terror operations and displaying flags of Pakistan and ISIS in Jammu and Kashmir will be dealt as anti-nationals and will face "harsh" actions, Army Chief Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday.

His stern message came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he paid last respects here to the three of the four soldiers including a major who were killed in two separate encounters in Kashmir yesterday.

General Rawat said security forces in J&K are facing higher casualties due to manner in which the local population is preventing them in conducting the operations and "at times even supporting the terrorists to escape".

"We would now request the local population that people who have picked up arms, and they are the local boys, if they want to continue with the acts of terrorism displaying flags of ISIS and Pakistan, then we will treat them as anti-national elements and go helter-skelter for them.”

"They may survive today but we will get them tomorrow. Our relentless operations will continue," said the Army Chief. The Prime Minister, in a tweet, said, "Paid tributes to the brave men who lost their lives fighting terrorists in J&K. India will always remember their valour & sacrifice."

General Rawat said those supporting terror activities are being given an opportunity but if they continue with their acts then security forces will come down hard on them.

"We are giving them an opportunity, should they want to continue to then, we will continue with relentless operations may be with harsher measures and that is the way to continue," he told reporters after laying wreath to the martyrs of Handwara and Bandipora operations.

The Army Chief further said if "they do not relent and create hurdle in our operations, then we will take tough action."

Off late, security forces have faced opposition from local population in certain areas of Kashmir during anti-terror operations.

Three security force personnel were killed in an encounter in Parray Mohalla of Hajin area of Bandipora district yesterday while another Armymen lost his life in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. Four militants were also killed in the operations.

Tags: bipin rawat, pakistan flags, isis flags
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

The World Press Photo Awards honour some of the best photos clicked for the news industry during the year, across categories and genres.

Frozen frames: Here are some winners from the World Press Photo awards
About 20,000 people staged a march through Mexico's capital demanding respect for their country and its migrants in the face of perceived hostility from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Protest erupt in Mexico as thousands gather to demand respect, reject Trump
More than 400 whales were stranded on a New Zealand beach Friday, with most of them dying quickly as frustrated volunteers desperately raced to save the survivors. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds of whales wash up dead on New Zealand beach
Scores of women took to the streets in Argentina in a bare-breasted demonstration of solidarity with women recently confronted by police for going topless on a South Atlantic beach.

In Argentina, women drop tops to protest topless ban
Former President Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, have spent some vacationing with Richard Branson since leaving the White House. (Photo: AP)

Obamas join Richard Branson for private island getaway
Travelers from the seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted by President Donald Trump enjoyed tearful reunions with loved ones in the US after a federal judge swept the ban aside.

Hugs and tears: Visa holders scramble to enter US after Trump’s ban reversed
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Oath or slap? Sasikala video thumping Jayalalithaa’s grave leaves Internet confused

Former AIADMK chief VK Sasikala. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Sreesanth to return to first division cricket, defy BCCI life ban

S Sreesanth is all set to defy the life ban imposed on him by BCCI. (Photo: AP)
 

Half of all married couples in Japan haven't had sex in over a month

There has been a rise in marriages ending up as sexless unions (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ISRO planning launch of SAARC satellite in March

Since Pakistan has 'opted out' of the project, the SAARC satellite is now being called the South Asian satellite. (Representational image)
 

Dubai to get the world's first rotating skyscraper by 2020

Proposed back in 2008 by architect David Fisher, the tower aims to be 420m tall, which would make it the second tallest building in Dubai, as well as the second tallest residential tower in the world behind New York’s 432 Park Avenue (which stands at 425.5m).
 

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim under attack for mother's 3-year-old pro-Pak FB post

Zaira will next be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa, Sasikala had jewellery, watches and cars worth crores: SC

Former AIADMK chief VK Sasikala with late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI/File)

SC refuses to defer SYL case hearing till Punjab poll results

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)

No more extravagant weddings? Bill in LS seeks cap on guests invited, dishes served

Representational image

VK Sasikala surrenders in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara jail

VK Sasikala in tears. (Photo: video grab)

Top American aerospace, defence firms support 'Make in India'

United Kingdom's aerobatic team Yakovlves performs during the 2nd day of the 11th biennial edition of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka Air base in Bengaluru. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham