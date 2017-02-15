Russia pulls out all stops for Aero India 2017

Bengaluru: Amid noise of fighter jets flying overhead and helicopters rumbling in the background, Aero India 2017 came alive on Tuesday. Amid the din, in Hall A at the air show, the Russians showed that they have arrived in force.

Be it the Su-30MKI multirole fighter or the IL-76MD-96a transport aircraft, Russia has always been India’s tried and trusted friend accounting for a major share of India’s military purchases over the years.

To mark the upcoming anniversary if Indo-Russian relations, JSC Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec State corporation) has organised a display featuring 14 major Russian defence industry players.

The official Russian delegation is being led by Vladimir Drozhzhov, Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation. Rosboron export’s delegation is being led by the company’s Deputy Director General Sergey Goreslavskiy.

Goreslavskiy said, “I am very happy to see our countries enjoy close cooperation in the military technical field as they approach the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations. In 2016 Rosboronexport recorded an increase in the volume of India’s orders compared to the previous years. Moreover, this year we expect to see further growth of our stock of orders.”

Occupying 940 sq metres in Hall A, the Russian display includes more than 300 pieces of latest Russian military equipment. According to Rosboronexport’s specialists, the best prospects of sales lie in the Su-30MKI multirole fighter, IL-76MD-96a transport aircraft, Be-200 multipurpose amphibious craft, Ka226T light multipurpose helicopter and the Ka-52 attack helicopter.

Much of this equipment has been used by Russian Armed Forces for counterterrorist operation in Syria. The Russians claim their equipment has proven reliable, is of high quality and proves its adequacy for any mission.

Also on display are air defence assets such as the famed S-400 Triumf, Pantsir-S1 air defence missile/gun system., TorM2KM air defence missile system and Igla-S man portable air defence system.

Goreslavskiy summed up the arms trade company’s intentions when he said, “Roboronexport attaches utmost importance to Aero India 2017 aerospace exhibition because our supplies to the Asia-Pacific region are dominated by aircraft equipment, whose share has exceed 60 per cent in recent years.”