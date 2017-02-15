Nation, Current Affairs

Russia pulls out all stops for Aero India 2017

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 15, 2017, 2:45 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2017, 2:49 am IST
Amid the din, in Hall A at the air show, the Russians showed that they have arrived in force.
SUKOI MKI - HTT 40 AND HAWK I (PHOTO: R SAMUEL)
 SUKOI MKI - HTT 40 AND HAWK I (PHOTO: R SAMUEL)

Bengaluru: Amid noise of fighter jets flying overhead and helicopters rumbling in the background, Aero India 2017 came alive on Tuesday. Amid the din, in Hall A at the air show, the Russians showed that they have arrived in force.

Be it the Su-30MKI multirole fighter or the IL-76MD-96a transport aircraft, Russia has always been India’s tried and trusted friend accounting for a major share of India’s military purchases over the years.

To mark the upcoming anniversary if Indo-Russian relations, JSC Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec State corporation) has organised a display featuring 14 major Russian defence industry players.

The official Russian delegation is being led by Vladimir Drozhzhov, Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation. Rosboron export’s delegation is being led by the company’s Deputy Director General Sergey Goreslavskiy.

Goreslavskiy said, “I am very happy to see our countries enjoy close cooperation in the military technical field as they approach the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations. In 2016 Rosboronexport recorded an increase in the volume of India’s orders compared to the previous years. Moreover, this year we expect to see further growth of our stock of orders.”

Occupying 940 sq metres in Hall A, the Russian display includes more than 300 pieces of latest Russian military equipment. According to Rosboronexport’s specialists, the best prospects of sales lie in the Su-30MKI multirole fighter, IL-76MD-96a transport aircraft, Be-200 multipurpose amphibious craft, Ka226T light multipurpose helicopter and the Ka-52 attack helicopter.

Much of this equipment has been used by Russian Armed Forces for counterterrorist operation in Syria. The Russians claim their equipment has proven reliable, is of high quality and proves its adequacy for any mission.
Also on display are air defence assets such as the famed S-400 Triumf, Pantsir-S1 air defence missile/gun system., TorM2KM air defence missile system and Igla-S man portable air defence system.

Goreslavskiy summed up the arms trade company’s intentions when he said, “Roboronexport attaches utmost importance to Aero India 2017 aerospace exhibition because our supplies to the Asia-Pacific region are dominated by aircraft equipment, whose share has exceed 60 per cent in recent years.”

Tags: aero india 2017, fighter jets
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were seen at various locations and events on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun-Alia get romantic, Deepika and Kriti return from their journeys
Sidharth Malhotra was seen showing his football skills as he supported the Slum Soccer initiative on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth Malhotra gets sporty as he supports slum soccer tournament
Numerous Bollywood stars were seen arriving for Karan Johar's bash late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out for Karan Johar's bash
The team of 'Rangoon' were seen on the sets of the reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday to promote their film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana, Saif bring Rangoon on Indian Idol sets
Numerous Bollywood stars were seen as they stepped out on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol, Yami, Iulia, Sussanne, other stars make a style statement
Kangana Ranaut was seen flagging off a walkathon event held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut looks classy as she flags off walkathon event
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Summons on alleged tax evasion: Sania unlikely to appear before authorities

Sania Mirza is reportedly due for payment of Service Tax on the amount of Rs 1 crore she received from the Telangana government after being appointed its 'Brand Ambassador'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Steve Waugh shoots down Sourav Ganguly’s prediction of India-Australia Test series

Steve Waugh criticised the recent trend, where teams tend to do better at home in the longer version of the game. (Photo: AP)
 

Fan killed in shooting outside Rio de Janeiro football stadium

Diego Silva dos Santos was shot on Sunday as rival fans clashed before the match between Botafogo and Rio rival Flamengo. (Photo: AP)
 

Anil Ambani to fly sortie in Rafale at AeroIndia show tomorrow

Anil Ambani, chairman Reliance group.
 

Indian-origin surgeon banned in UK over love letter to patient

Dr Sachiendra Amaragiri was struck off from the UK's medical practitioners' register recently after a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing was told that the 59-year-old was infatuated with a woman he treated for a stomach complaint, known only as Patient A. (Representational Image)
 

Box-office: Jolly LLB 2 beats Raees, Kaabil fair and square on 1st Monday numbers

Akshay's 'Rustom' had clashed with Hrithik's 'Mohenjo Daro' last year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aero India 2017: Local boy Ponnappa part of Sarang team

The IAF’s Sarang team (Photo: R. Samuel)

Aero India 2017: LCA not rejected, Navy will fund Tejas project, says Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar with officials in front of ALH Rudra (Photo: Samuel R)

Karnataka: Negligence kills wrestling hero?

Santosh Hosamani

Will retire if I lose Nanjangud: Srinivasprasad

V. Srinivasprasad

Congress men target of IT raids: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham