search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP continuously telling lies, not honouring promises: Rahul

PTI
Published Jan 15, 2018, 5:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2018, 6:02 pm IST
Rahul asked party workers to tell people about the work done by the Congress and what had been done by the Modi government.
Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting at Salon, which is located in Rae Bareli district but falls in his Lok Sabha constituency, Amethi. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)
 Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting at Salon, which is located in Rae Bareli district but falls in his Lok Sabha constituency, Amethi. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

Rae Bareli: On his first visit as Congress president to party bastions Rae Bareli and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the BJP, accusing it of continuously "lying" and not honouring its promises made to the people.

He was addressing a public meeting at Salon, which is located in Rae Bareli district but falls in his Lok Sabha constituency, Amethi.

 

"The BJP people are continuously lying...one lie after the other. Whether it is pertaining to the Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of people or giving a remunerative price to the farmers or construction of roads...," the Gandhi scion said.

In the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP had promised that it would deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every citizen if it came to power.

Stating that lakhs of youngsters were jobless in the country, Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi never uttered a word about them.

He asked the Congress workers to "expose the lies" being propagated by the BJP.

"It is your responsibility to tell the public about the lies being said by the BJP. Also tell the people of Amethi about the various development works done by us. Whether it is related to the highways, the rail line network, the food park, the IIIT or the petroleum institute," the Congress chief said.

He also asked the party workers to tell the people about the work done by the Congress and what had been done by the Modi government.

Referring to Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi claimed that there were 30 lakh unemployed youth in the BJP-ruled state.

"They are demanding employment, but Modi is not saying anything (about it)," he said.

"However, I want to say one thing. Come what may, the food park will be set up here (in Amethi) and I will prove this...As soon as our government is formed, whether it is the sugarcane farmers, potato farmers or farmers who grow other crops, your produce will be sold here and you will get a handsome price," he added.

After the meeting, as the Congress president's convoy was leaving the venue, some BJP workers raised slogans against him. A commotion ensued between the workers of the saffron party and Congress and the police had to intervene.

In the melee, Congress MLC from Rae Bareli Deepak Singh was seen engaged in a verbal exchange with Additional Superintendent of Police Shekhar Singh.

Tags: rahul gandh, narendra modi, congress
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Rae Bareli




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

We share more genetic similarities with our friends than strangers: Study

The findings revealed that the genetic similarities could partly be because of what is known as "social homophily". (Photo: Pixabay)
 

The 'lazy girl workout' is the perfect recipe for health

A low-intensity cardio workout is just as important to keep you fit can be as essential at keeping you fit as a high-intensity workout.
 

Drugged up driver crashes car into second story of building

The car appeared stuck through the second story of a dental office. (Photo: Twitter/@OCFA_PIO)
 

Here's how you can fix the WhatsApp ‘obsolete’ error

The app also claims that the user is on a beta testing program and offers the user an option to leave the program.
 

Store owner travels 850 kms to attack woman who complained about slow service

The woman also received threatening messages from him (Photo: YouTube)
 

6 tips to reduce your child's sugar intake

Tips to reduce your child's sugar intake. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Substantial progress in probe against Ranjit Sinha: SIT to SC

SC had ordered constitution of a special investigation team to probe allegations of ‘abuse of authority’ prima facie committed by Ranjit Sinha to scuttle the probe in coal block allocation cases. (Photo: FIle)

Read: Modi’s statement in press conference with his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during joint-statement in New Delhi. (Photo: pmindia.gov.in)

19-yr-old gored to death at Madurai in Tamil Nadu during Jallikattu festival

Bull tamers are seen attempting to tame the bull at Palamedu Jallikattu near Madurai on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Gen Rawat’s remarks cannot help preserve peace at border, says China

The Chinese reaction came following comments by Gen Bipin Rawat that India needs to shift focus from its border with Pakistan to that of China. (Photo: PTI)

For users' security: UIDAI to introduce face authentication for Aadhaar

The facility is being allowed only in a 'fusion mode' that is along with other existing means of authentication, and will be available by July 1, 2018. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham