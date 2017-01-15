Soldiers posting grievances on social media could be punished: Army Chief

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Sunday said that jawans who use social media to express their grievances could be held guilty of a crime, and even punished for it.

Speaking at the Army Day function in New Delhi, General Rawat said, "A few colleagues are using social media to draw the media's attention to their problems. It affects the morale of the jawans and thereby the army... You can be held guilty of a crime... and get punished.”

He added that there was a proper mechanism in place for grievance redressal, and if they were not satisfied, they could even contact him directly, instead of turning to social media.

The warning comes in the wake of a spate of videos uploaded by jawans from Army, BSF (Border Security Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), critical of the facilities provided to the defence forces, and the behaviour of some senior officers.