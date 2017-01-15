KSRTC to save 15 per cent from digital toll payment

Bengaluru: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has said the government's initiative to introduce digital toll payment system would help KSRTC and other road transport coporations save between 15 and 20 per cent in toll charges.

KSRTC officials said that currently KSRTC buses operate through 60 toll plazas across Karnataka and southern states. Everyday 4,000 to 5,000 buses pass through toll plaza they pay by cash.

Under the new project, KSRTC has decided to hire a contractor, who will be authorised by NHAI to provide FASTag or electronic toll collection payment services.

WiFi for more buses

KSRTC has floated tenders for providing WiFi connectivity to 17,458 buses and all the 458 bus stations. It may be recalled that currently KSRTC provides free WiFi in 24 bus stations.

According to the KSRTC officials, in next seven months WiFi connectivity will be established in 8,317 KSRTC, 4,785 NWKRTC and 4,346 NEKRTC buses. Among them 1,256 are premium buses.