Nation, Current Affairs

Demonetisation: Black money may be 21 per cent of GDP, find economists

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 15, 2017, 2:42 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2017, 2:42 am IST
The researchers have been generous with income earners below the exemption limit so as to avoid over-estimation.
Income from agriculture sector, too, has been left out. (Representational Image)
 Income from agriculture sector, too, has been left out. (Representational Image)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fresh look at tax evasion conducted post-demonetisation has found that the size of the shadow economy in the country is not as gargantuan as it has been made out to be.

The study, ‘Cash Holding, Tax Leakage and Estimate of Parallel Economy in India’, has revealed that the proportion of tax-evaded income or ‘black money’ is 21 per cent of the gross value added (GVA) and not 60 per cent or above as rumoured.

In absolute size, the tax evaded income (potential tax base minus gross total income) has been estimated at Rs 17 lakh crore, Rs 19 lakh crore, and Rs 22 lakh crore for the fiscals 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14 respectively. This is far below the global average of 38 percent.

The study — done by R. Mohan, a former IRS officer, Dr N. Ramalingam of GIFT, and Dr D. Shyjan of John Mathai Centre, Thrissur — attempted to get a sense of the parallel economy by estimating the potential tax base of the country. They tried to detect leakages in the two main direct taxes, personal I-T and corporate tax. For this, they used the data on factor incomes in Gross value Added, published by the Central Statistical Organisation.

Factor income shares are incomes paid to labour and capital, which are Compensation to Employees (CE) and Operating Surplus (OS). OS comprises profits, rents, interest and all other income other than wages.

The researchers have been generous with income earners below the exemption limit so as to avoid over-estimation. For instance, official figures show that only 15.83 per cent of those who have given their income returns for the assessment year 2014-15 are below the exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh.

The study, nonetheless, has assumed that 45 per cent of those receiving CE and 25 per cent of beneficiaries under OS fall below the exemption limit. Calculated together, it means 33 per cent of total income is below taxable limit. Income from agriculture sector, too, has been left out.

Again they have erred on the side of caution by avoiding nominal tax rate and adopting effective tax rate. Official figures state that the effective corporate tax rate was 22 per cent against the nominal rate and surcharge of 33 per cent. The effective tax rate under salaries, which is reflected in CE, is 25 per cent.

After fanatically hedging against overestimation, it was found that there was a leakage (potential base minus actual collection) of Rs 3.22 lakh crore, Rs 3.62 lakh crore, and Rs 4.34 lakh crore for the fiscals 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14 respectively.

A less fanatical assessment made by Mukherjee and Rao in 2015 show that the leakage is more; Rs 4.98 lakh crore, Rs 5.61 lakh crore, and `6.59 lakh crore for the corresponding fiscals. If the proportion of shadow economy according to the Mohan-Ramalingam-Shyjan study is 21 per cent, the earlier 2015 study says it is 30 per cent.

Tags: cash holding, central statistical organisation, gross value added
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

Related Stories

Representational Image.

Black money in polls: EC to deploy 400 observers in 5 states

'The Commission is committed to have a level playing field during the polls and hence it is essential to monitor the flow of funds.'
04 Jan 2017 9:26 PM
Similarly, a one-point increase in a regulation index corresponds to a 10 per cent rise in shadow economy, it added.

Avoid excessive rules to contain black money: RBI

The note ban move has re-kindled the debate on what could be the ways to fight the black money.
30 Dec 2016 1:43 AM

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shah Rukh is a very possessive person: Karan Johar in his book
 

Romance of the year: Katrina to romance ex-lovers Ranbir and Salman

Bollywood's ex-lovers will be sharing silver screen this year.
 

School children attempt to foster peace through Indo-Pak calendar

The Indo-Pak peace calendar created by school children from both countries. (Photo: Aaghaz-e-Dosti blog)
 

Plan for pink 'pussyhats' in Washington after Trump's inauguration

The women have asked for help from volunteers around the world to sew, crochet or knit pink hats with ears by using simple patterns available on the project's website. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pics: Iulia Vantur is all about unwinding this weekend. Here is how!

Iulia Vantur
 

Obama thanks NASA for taking his sign to Mars

Signed, sealed, delivered. I carried @POTUS's signature to the surface of #Mars. http://go.nasa.gov/2jIeWVU #NASAPast8Years, Curiosity Rover tweeted. (Photo: Twitter/Curiosity Rover)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Actual stent cost springs surprises

Hospitals charge between Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,60,000.

Farmers in tears as Tur prices crash

(Representational Image)

Centre decides to waive off adoption fee for foreigners

The WCD ministry, specially Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, has been making efforts to encourage adoption. (Representational image)

Dimple, Priyanka poster girls in UP; Congress, SP alliance on cards

Posters with pictures of Priyanka Gandhi and Dimple Yadav have emerged across Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Mangaluru: Renaming — Out with the Swami, in with the jogi

On Thursday, as part of Vivekananda Jayanti celebrations Kadri ward corporator Roopa D Bangera (BJP) got the street board “Swami Vivekananda Road”  installed and was inaugurated by Kadri Jogi Mutt Seer.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham