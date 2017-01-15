Nation, Current Affairs

After Indian flag, Amazon flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi's image

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 15, 2017, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2017, 2:48 am IST
Swaraj has now reportedly received several complaints of global online vendor Amazon selling flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi's image.
The posting on the Amazon said, "CafePress - Gandhi Flip Flops - Flip Flops, Funny Thong Sandles, Beach Sandles" with a listed price of US$ 16.99. (Photo: Twitter)
 The posting on the Amazon said, "CafePress - Gandhi Flip Flops - Flip Flops, Funny Thong Sandles, Beach Sandles" with a listed price of US$ 16.99. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Close on the heels of the Indian flag incident and in what may be another controversy that is brewing, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has now reportedly received several complaints of global online vendor Amazon selling flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi's image.

Some Twitter users have reportedly tagged Ms. Swaraj in their tweets complaining that the beach sandals with Gandhiji's image were being sold on the Amazon US site.

The posting on the Amazon said, "CafePress - Gandhi Flip Flops - Flip Flops, Funny Thong Sandles, Beach Sandles" with a listed price of US$ 16.99.

Earlier this week, Amazon had conveyed its regret to India over a "third-party seller" in Canada offending Indian sentiments by selling doormats in Canada with the Indian flag on it on the Amazon site in that country, adding that it has already pulled out the item from its Amazon Canada website.

This had come after Ms. Swaraj had threatened to revoke the visas of all officials of Amazon as well as not grant any visas henceforth to them unless the company apologises for selling these offensive doormats.

Ms Swaraj has now reportedly directed the Indian envoy to the U.S., to inform Amazon that any more 'third party' insults to Indian icons and culture will lead to retaliation.

Tags: sushma swaraj, mahatma gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: AP)

Amazon writes to Sushma, apologises over sale of tricolour doormats

Amazon expressed regret for ‘offending’ Indian sentiments and informed about removal of the product from its website.
12 Jan 2017 9:23 PM
Representational image

Hope incidents like Amazon-tricolour are not repeated: India

After receiving the complaint, Susham Swaraj had said that Amazon must tender unconditional apology and withdraw product.
13 Jan 2017 7:17 PM

Entertainment Gallery

It's a happening Friday as our favourite stars stepped out, looking dazzling as ever for shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Katrina make different exists, while Parineeti, Disha smile candidly
On Wednesday, Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone held a grand premiere of their Hollywood film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down to watch Deepika and Vin's crackling chemistry in xXx
Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai, hand-in-hand with her co-star Vin Diesel, for the Indian premiere of their Hollywood film, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika,Vin Diesel arrive in city for xXx premiere, absolutely charm Mumbaikars!
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at a screening of the ucpoming film 'OK Jaanu'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu screening
Celebrities from different fields were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam, Virat, Karan-Bipasha, other stars are a pleasant sight for fans
Shah Rukh Khan launched on Tuesday an interesting sculture based on the place Bandra in Mumbai where he resides. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan launches interesting Bandra sculpture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shah Rukh is a very possessive person: Karan Johar in his book
 

Romance of the year: Katrina to romance ex-lovers Ranbir and Salman

Bollywood's ex-lovers will be sharing silver screen this year.
 

School children attempt to foster peace through Indo-Pak calendar

The Indo-Pak peace calendar created by school children from both countries. (Photo: Aaghaz-e-Dosti blog)
 

Plan for pink 'pussyhats' in Washington after Trump's inauguration

The women have asked for help from volunteers around the world to sew, crochet or knit pink hats with ears by using simple patterns available on the project's website. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pics: Iulia Vantur is all about unwinding this weekend. Here is how!

Iulia Vantur
 

Obama thanks NASA for taking his sign to Mars

Signed, sealed, delivered. I carried @POTUS's signature to the surface of #Mars. http://go.nasa.gov/2jIeWVU #NASAPast8Years, Curiosity Rover tweeted. (Photo: Twitter/Curiosity Rover)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Demonetisation: Black money may be 21 per cent of GDP, find economists

Income from agriculture sector, too, has been left out. (Representational Image)

Actual stent cost springs surprises

Hospitals charge between Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,60,000.

Farmers in tears as Tur prices crash

(Representational Image)

Centre decides to waive off adoption fee for foreigners

The WCD ministry, specially Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, has been making efforts to encourage adoption. (Representational image)

Dimple, Priyanka poster girls in UP; Congress, SP alliance on cards

Posters with pictures of Priyanka Gandhi and Dimple Yadav have emerged across Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham