After Indian flag, Amazon flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi's image

New Delhi: Close on the heels of the Indian flag incident and in what may be another controversy that is brewing, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has now reportedly received several complaints of global online vendor Amazon selling flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi's image.

Some Twitter users have reportedly tagged Ms. Swaraj in their tweets complaining that the beach sandals with Gandhiji's image were being sold on the Amazon US site.

The posting on the Amazon said, "CafePress - Gandhi Flip Flops - Flip Flops, Funny Thong Sandles, Beach Sandles" with a listed price of US$ 16.99.

Earlier this week, Amazon had conveyed its regret to India over a "third-party seller" in Canada offending Indian sentiments by selling doormats in Canada with the Indian flag on it on the Amazon site in that country, adding that it has already pulled out the item from its Amazon Canada website.

This had come after Ms. Swaraj had threatened to revoke the visas of all officials of Amazon as well as not grant any visas henceforth to them unless the company apologises for selling these offensive doormats.

Ms Swaraj has now reportedly directed the Indian envoy to the U.S., to inform Amazon that any more 'third party' insults to Indian icons and culture will lead to retaliation.