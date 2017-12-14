search on deccanchronicle.com
Split politics: Andhra Pradesh makes Telangana a 3-for-3 exchange offer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Dec 14, 2017, 1:22 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2017, 7:26 am IST
AP proposes TS can take 3 entities located within state borders.
Hyderabad: In a compromise formula, the  AP government has proposed retaining three Schedule 9 institutions located within the state along with assets, liabilities and employees. In return, it has offered TS three institutions located in Telangana state along with assets, liabilities and employees.

The AP government wants to retain the Krishnapatnam International Leather Complex, State Institute of Hotel Management and Vizag Apparel Park for Export. If the TS government agrees, the AP government is ready to give up its claim on the Society for Employment Promotion and Training in Hyderabad, the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology and the Textile Park.

 

The Krishnapatnam International Leather Complex has Rs 11.3 lakh worth movable assets, Rs 3.8 crore fixed deposits in banks. The institute of Hotel Management has 5.4 acres of land valued at Rs 2.5 crore, movable assets worth Rs 10.2 lakh. The Vizag Apparel Park has a Rs 1.52-crore building, movable assets worth Rs 24.98 lakh, machinery worth Rs 21.08 lakh and Rs 4.96 crore funds. None of these three have regular employees.

Of the three institutions offered to Telangana state, the Society for Employment Promotion and Training has 12.04 acres land worth Rs 22.50 crore, a building valued Rs 5.50 crore, movable assets worth Rs 1.1 crore and Rs 32.15 crore funds and 94 regular employees.

The State Institute of Hotel Management and Catering technology and Textile Park did not furnish information when asked by AP government.

The 9th Schedule of the bifurcation Act has 91 institutions and Sheela Bhide Committee has submitted reports about 40 institutions on sharing of assets and liabilities between AP and TS. AP government has accepted the recommendations of the Sheela Bhide committee and issued orders. The TS government has said that it has accepted the recommendations but has not issued a single order.

