Scientific findings vindicate our position on Ram Setu: Subramanian Swamy

Published Dec 14, 2017
Updated Dec 14, 2017, 7:16 am IST
Speaking to Times Now he said that there is only one interpretation which is authoritative and that is Valmiki Ramayan.
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
 BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

Chennai: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, reacting to the US scientists' claim that Ram Setu is man-made, has said the findings though not new for people like him, nevertheless vindicate the position.

The senior BJP leader,  a petitioner to obtain a stay against the Sethusamudram Ship Canal Project, says he argued the case against the proposed demolition of Ram Setu in the Supreme Court and even mentioned about report by retired Director Generals of Geological Survey of India and said the corals don't grow in the middle of the ocean.

 

“I had presented a report of the three former director generals of GSI in response to my petition when they wanted to proceed with Sethusamadram project. I asked they should tell the court that they will not touch the Ram Setu,” he said on Wednesday. Speaking to Times Now he said that there is only one interpretation which is authoritative and that is Valmiki Ramayan. “And it described the coral rocks being picked up from the coast, brought in and started floating and all these have been scientifically proved now,” he said.

