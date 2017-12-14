PM 'roadshow' on polling day violates model code, EC BJP's puppet: Cong

'Modi's roadshow after casting vote is a clear case of violation of the model code of conduct. Election Commission it seems is working under pressure from PM and PMO,' Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) complained the Election Commission over Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi’s interview to a channel in poll-bound Gujarat, the Congress on Thursday hit back and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct at Sabarmati in Gujarat by holding a roadshow after casting his vote.

Calling it a “matter of shame” for the EC on being quiet after Modi’s action, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “EC acting like puppet and frontal organisation of BJP. We feel the CEC is acting like PM Modi's PS (personal secretary).”

"It is a sad day for the country as EC has denigrated the Constitution," Surjewala said.

"The rules are different for the Congress and newspapers, TV channels airing Gandhi's interviews, which were not violation of the code of conduct. But at the same time, no action is being taken against the Prime Minister," Surjewala added.

"Prime Minister Modi's roadshow after casting vote is a clear case of violation of the model code of conduct. Election Commission it seems is working under pressure from PM and PMO," Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said.

Congress workers marched to the Election Commission office in protest over PM Modi's roadshow after casting his vote. They were stopped by police outside Sardar Patel Bhawan near Patel Chowk in Delhi.

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader P Chidambaram claimed the Prime Minister conducted a “full fledged campaign” on the day of polling, and condemned the EC for “sleeping on the job.”

The images on TV will leave no one in doubt that the BJP and PM have conducted a full fledged campaign on polling day. Shocking violation of Rules. EC is sleeping on the job. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 14, 2017

The former finance minister also appealed to the media to “search its conscience” and stand up against the “unprecedented” violation.

On the second and the last phase of Gujarat polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cast his vote at booth number 115 in Ranip locality of Sabarmati in Ahmedabad.