Exit Poll result, Gujarat and Himachal: BJP tipped to win comfortably

TIMES NOW-VMR projects a big win for the BJP in Gujarat with 109 seats. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The early exit poll results for the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh have predicted an easy victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gujarat

The TIMES NOW-VMR exit poll has predicted a big win for the BJP in Gujarat, where the second phase of the polls ended on Thursday, with 109 seats.

The Congress, which hoped to dethrone the BJP government in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been projected to win 70 seats, while the rest will win three.

The NewsX-CNX exit poll gave BJP 115 seats and the Congress 65.

India Today Axis-My India predicts BJP’s victory for the sixth consecutive time. The saffron party is projected to win 99-113 seats, while the Congress would get 68-82 seats.

The ABP News-CDCS has predicted a close fight between the BJP and the Congress. It gives the BJP between 58 and 89 seats, and Congress between 40 and 89 seats.

The Republic-C Voter has, however, given 108 seats to the BJP, like most of the exit polls. The Congress is projected to get 74 seats.

Elections to 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat were held in two phases on December 9 and 14. To form government in the state, a party has to win at least 92 seats. Exit polls show BJP is comfortably above that mark.

Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, poll analysts have predicted a sweeping victory for the BJP. The BJP will oust the ruling Congress by winning 47-55 seats, predicts India Today-Axis My India exit poll. Congress will get between 13 and 20 seats.

TOI Online-CVoter has also predicted BJP's victory with 41 seats. Congress is predicted to get 25 out of the 68 Assembly seats in the state.

Voting in Himachal took place on November 9. The results for the two Assembly elections will be announced on December 18.