TN politicians reach Sasikala's residence, beg her to become AIADMK chief

Chennai: Stepping up pressure, a host of AIADMK functionaries on Wednesday asked former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's long-time aide Sasikala to take on the post of party General Secretary. Party functionaries from districts including Tiruchirappalli, Sivaganga, Ariyalur, Kanyakumari, Tiruvarur called on her at the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa and urged her to guide the party at this "critical juncture after Amma's passing away," the party said in Chennai.

Functionaries from several party wings like the youth wings for young men and women (Ilaignar Pasarai and Ilam Pengal Pasarai) and Information Technology Wing made the same demand.

Leaders of alliance parties including CK Tamilarasan-led Republican Party of India, and legislator S Karunas-led Mukkalathor Puli Padai met and requested Sasikala to take on the top job of the AIADMK.

In a courtesy call, senior CPI leader Tha Pandian too visited her.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa on December 5, top party leaders including party presidium chairman E Madusudanan, party treasurer and Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai had urged her take on the top post and lead the party.

Meanwhile, the four-member legislature wing of the opposition AIADMK in Puducherry also urged Sasikala to take over the leadership of the party.

"She is most competent and possesses all the merits and qualities of being the General Secretary of the AIADMK and this would also be in keeping with the plea of the party cadres," A Anbalagan, who chaired the legislature party meeting, told reporters at Puducherry.

The meeting through a resolution made an appeal to 'Chinnamma' (as Sasikala is referred to by party workers) to take over the reins of the party leadership, he said. Anbalagan said they had earlier met 'Chinnamma' at Chennai and personally urged her to take over the reins of the party.