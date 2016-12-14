Nation, Current Affairs

Sex tape case: K'taka excise minister HY Meti submits resignation to CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 14, 2016, 12:27 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 12:30 pm IST
The woman who accused Meti of seeking sexual favours recently claimed that she was forced to make the claim.
HY Meti with chief minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: Facebook)
 HY Meti with chief minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: Facebook)

Bengaluru: Karnataka excise minister HY Meti who is embroiled in a sex tape controversy, submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday.

His resignation comes just a day after the woman,  Vijayalaxmi, who had accused the minister of seeking sexual favours in return for a transfer, claimed that she had made the accusation under duress and he was like a “father figure” to her.

However she added to the confusion later claiming that if the CD hit the public domain, Meti and his gunman would be responsible, and reportedly got admitted to a hospital in Bagalkote.

Backtracking on her statement of December 11, denying she was the woman in the video shown on TV channels, she told reporters in Bagalkot she was forced to make false sexual harassment charges against Meti by a group of four unidentified men, who threatened to kill her otherwise. “I have  lodged an oral complaint with the Bagalkot superintendent of police against the four and  sought police protection,” she added.

Alleging that the minister’s gunman, a district armed reserve (DAR) policeman, Subhas Mugalkhod, was behind the conspiracy to tarnish his image, Ms Vijayalakshmi  claimed the four men had taken her to the Hubballi bypass road on November 22 and forcibly recorded her statement against him.

"I have been traumatised over the last month since making the   charges against the minister.  I earlier said I was not the women in the video because I was being threatened. I have a lot of respect for the minister, who is  my distant relative. DAR constable Subhas has hatched this conspiracy," she alleged.

Superintendant of police, M.N. Nagaraj said  the police would launch a search for Subhas Mugalkod,  who was absconding after Ms Vijayalaxmi lodged a complaint against him.

Tags: hy meti, sex tape, excise minister

Related Stories

Excise minister, H. Y. Meti

Woman in Meti CD: I was forced to make false charge

Vijayalakshmi claims she was threatened by 4 unidentified men to level allegation.
14 Dec 2016 4:12 AM
Karnataka Excise minister, H. Y. Meti

Meti sex CD: Karnataka police ask RTI activist to reply to 6 queries

If KPCC doesn’t act against the Min, I will approach AICC leaders, says Mulali.
13 Dec 2016 3:31 AM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aurangabad businessman gifts 90 houses to homeless on daughter's wedding

Ajay Munot. (Photo: )
 

Twinkle Khanna to conceptualise, turn producer with Akshay-Balki film?

This picture of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna was shared on Twitter.
 

Sonam Kapoor to tie the knot with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja?

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.
 

Tired of abductions, Mexican townsfolk kidnap drug boss' mom

People paint outlines of bodies as part of a memorial for those killed, on the 10th anniversary of the drug war’s start, at the Monument for the the Mexican Revolution, in Mexico City. (Photo: AP)
 

Murtaza Ahmadi, Afghan bag-shirt boy, meets his idol Lionel Messi

Murtaza Ahmadi met Lionel Messi in Doha, where the Spanish league champions are due to play a friendly match. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Is Anil Kapoor's latest look inspired from Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson?

Anil will be seen alongside nephew Arjun Kapoor in Anees Bazmee's '
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Improve quality of govt schools, says Mohandas Pai

Pai expressed the opinion that the new education policy must focus on broader perspectives (Representational image)

Karnataka HC upholds Akrama-Sakrama scheme

Karnataka High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Suspended KAS officer Naik sings like a canary

Suspended KAS officer Naik

Woman in Meti CD: I was forced to make false charge

Excise minister, H. Y. Meti

Karnataka: Prasad to unveil plans in January

Former Union minister V. Srinivasprasad addresses Swabhimani Samavesha in T. Narsipur on Tuesday
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham