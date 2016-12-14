Nation, Current Affairs

Modi to attend Parliament session today; BJP, Cong issue whips to MPs

PTI
Published Dec 14, 2016, 8:12 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 8:13 am IST
The PM will hold a meeting with key ministers before Parliament meets to decide their strategy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with MOS's S S Ahluwalia and Jitendra Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with MOS's S S Ahluwalia and Jitendra Singh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Bracing for a showdown in Parliament, BJP and Congress issued whips asking their members in both Houses to ensure their presence for the remainder of the Winter session which resumes on Wednesday with the issue of demonetisation casting a shadow.

The Opposition party has issued the whip amid concerns in its ranks that the ruling side would rake up the AgustaWestland helicopter issue to target its top brass to "divert attention from hardships facing people due to demonetisation", sources said.

Before Parliament reconvenes tomorrow, leaders of Opposition parties will hold a meeting in the morning to decide their strategy in the House.

On its part, the ruling BJP also issued a whip to ensure that the treasury benches are in full strength in both Houses.

Modi will hold a meeting with key ministers before Parliament meets on Wednesday to decide their strategy.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday again asked Congress and other rival parties to start debate on demonetisation.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in Parliament for the three remaining days of the Session and can participate in proceedings for either of the House depending on the need.

Congress sources said the government has made no attempt to reach out to the Opposition to break the logjam.

Both the government and the Opposition, especially Congress and TMC, have stuck to their stand that the debate be held under a Rule that entails voting which the treasury benches have ruled out.

On last Friday, Congress changed its stand and expressed readiness for debate under "no rule". However, the ruling side created ruckus and the debate could not take place.

Pitching for a debate, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today urged the Congress and other opposition parties to "rise above slogans..." as he urged them for a debate in Parliament.

The Winter Session, which began on November 16, is scheduled to conclude on Friday, with indications that it could be a virtual washout.

Parliament has seen little transaction of any substantial business because of the Opposition ruckus over demonetisation and some other issues.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha continued to be deadlocked over the way a debate should take place on demonetisation announced by the Prime Minister on November 8.

Ever since the session began, the Lok Sabha has managed to conduct only two legislative actions -- passage of Income Tax amendment bill and approval of Supplementary Demand for Grants -- that too amid din and without much debate.

The Rajya Sabha has functioned normally only on the first day of the session when the debate on demonetisation was initiated and held for about 5 hours.

Tags: modi, parliament, congress, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Modi slams 'discarded' Oppn for stalling Parliament over note ban

The Prime Minister also said that the SP and the BSP were most hit due to the government’s note ban move.
11 Dec 2016 4:30 PM
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

Modi government ready for debate on demonetisation: Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu appealed to Opposition parties to allow the Parliament to function.
13 Dec 2016 2:12 AM

