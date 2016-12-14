Nation, Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa's kin perform last rites, ‘cremate’ her

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Dec 14, 2016, 3:36 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 3:42 am IST
Rituals conducted with a doll made to personify ex-CM and ashes immersed in River Cauvery.
A file photo of former TN Chief MInister J. Jayalalithaa’s step-brother N.J. Vasudevan
 A file photo of former TN Chief MInister J. Jayalalithaa’s step-brother N.J. Vasudevan

Mysuru: Upset over the burial of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late Jayaram Jayalalithaa who belonged to an Iyengari Brahmin family, the relatives of Mr N.J. Vasudevan, who claims to be Ms Jayalalithaa’s step-brother, redid her final rites while praying for eternal peace for her soul at Pashchima Vahini near Srirangpatna here on Tuesday.

Mr N.J. Vasudevan who lives in a modest house in the remote village of Srirangarajapuram in T Narsipur taluk, here said that the rituals were performed as per Sri Ramanujacharya’s Srivyshnava customs. He claims to be the son of Jayamma, the first wife of Ms Jayalalithaa’s father, late Mr Jayaram

“In our culture only sanyasis (saints) are buried and we consign the body to flames. But she was  buried as per Christian customs in Chennai.  Since I am aged and ailing and I cannot perform the rituals myself, I gave ‘manthrisida darbe hullu,’ a grass (similar to the power of attorney to perform rituals)  to my nephew Varadarajan, son of my maternal aunt late Sumithra (sister of his mother Jayamma).

He along with another nephew of mine, Narasimha, son of another maternal aunt late Rajamani performed the rituals under the guidance of priest Ranganatha Acharya. They personified a doll made of grass (darbe hullu) as Ms Jayalalithaa and cremated her by burning the doll at Paschima vahini on Tuesday.

 The ashes were later immersed in the river Cauvery.  “As per our traditions, the rituals are carried on for 13 days. Now the rituals which were not carried out for the first nine days will be carried out on the 10th day on Wednesday, and the rest of the rituals on the 11th and 12th day. And Vykuntasamaradana will be held on the 13th day on the 17th of this month. The 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th day rituals will be held at Srirangpatna, ” Mr Vasudevan explained.

Tags: jayalalithaa, n.j. vasudevan
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore

Lifestyle Gallery

16-year-old Emeer Guesmi from Tunisia is an extremely talented dancer and is known as Zulu Rema while performing (Photo: Instagram/Yoriyas Yassine Alaoui Ismaili)

Amputee breakdancer's daily life captured in inspiring photo series
The Delhi Comic Con was first held in 2011 and has been hosted by the city annually ever since (Photo: Facebook/Comic Con India)

Cosplayers steal the show at Delhi Comic Con
These traditional dances are performed to celebrate the life of the 8th century Indian seer Padmasambhava, who is revered by Tibetans for his role in spreading Buddhism in Tibet (Photo: AP)

Vibrant celebration of Tibetan legacy in India
Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
The announcement of Trump as TIME magazine's person of the year triggered a Photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)

Here's what netizens did to Trump's person of the year cover
National Geographic curates some of best nature and adventure photographs on its Instagram account. Their top-notch images are the reason why they have more than 64 million followers. Here are some of the most-liked images that the National Geographic team has crowd-sourced from various contributors.

National Geographic's most-liked Instagram images of 2016
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Murtaza Ahmadi, Afghan bag-shirt boy, meets his idol Lionel Messi

Murtaza Ahmadi met Lionel Messi in Doha, where the Spanish league champions are due to play a friendly match. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Is Anil Kapoor's latest look inspired from Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson?

Anil will be seen alongside nephew Arjun Kapoor in Anees Bazmee's '
 

World's longest human chain to be formed in Bihar supporting liquor ban

The human chain will be formed to herald the second phase of a campaign in support of prohibition, he said at a workshop of the JD(U) in Patna. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Pic: Salman Khan films a new song for Tubelight, happily dances with the crew!

One of the pictures posted by Kabir Khan on social media.
 

Watch: Jayant Yadav answers as R Ashwin turns interviewer

Both the off-spinners talked about cricket and Jayant Yadav’s batting in the fourth Test. (Photo: Screengrab/BCCI)
 

On Smita Patil’s death anniversary, Prateik gets emotional remembering his mother

Prateik Babbar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone Vardah freezes Bengaluru at 19°C

An uprooted tree blocks a road following a storm in Chennai on Monday. The movement of traffic on several arterial roads including the famous Anna Salai, Grand Southern Trunk road were largely affected while several trees were uprooted as cyclone Vardah made landfall near Chennai coast on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad blasts accused Yasin Bhatkal convicted by special NIA court

The blast scene picture published by Deccan Chronicle on February 22, 2013.

No Indian test for students with foreign MBBS degrees

Dr G. Srinivas, president of Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association thinks the new measure is unfair. (Representational image)

HMDA demolishes Bhandari Layout floors

HMDA razes illegal structures in Bhandari Layout in Nizampet on Tuesday.

Hyderabad’s oldest commercial building Chandralok to remain sealed

A concrete mass of Chandralok Complex which fell on a passerby killing him on the spot near Paradise circle, Secunderabad, on Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham