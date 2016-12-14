CBI arrestes RBI official for illegally converting black money

“We arrested Mr Veerendra from Hubballi on December 10 and brought him to Bengaluru the following day,” a CBI official said.

Bengaluru: The CBI has arrested an RBI official, K. Michael and JD(S) leader K.C. Veerendra, who is also the owner of a casino in Goa, for alleged illegal conversion of money.

Michael, who is a senior special assistant, Issue Department, RBI, Bengaluru, was arrested for allegedly helping one of his friends convert demonetised higher denomination notes to the tune of Rs 6 lakh into Rs 100 notes without proper documentation.

The CBI on December 6 had registered a case related to money laundering at a State Bank of Mysore branch in Kollegala, which is 145 km from Bengaluru.

RBI man was at bank on November 8

A senior cashier at the branch, Mr Parashivamurthy, was named in the case as the accused for converting Rs 1.51 crore into new currency notes without proper documentation for alleged financial benefits. As the CBI probed further, it found that Mr Michael's involvement too.

CBI officials said that the Kollegala branch of SBM is a currency chest, from where currency notes are distributed to the neighbouring branches of the bank.

As Mr Michael was from the RBI issue department, he had gone to the branch to refill currency on November 8 and was at the branch when demonetisation was announced. He immediately helped one of his friends to exchange old notes for Rs 100 notes at the bank without any documentation in conspiracy with Mr Parashivamurthy.

The CBI arrested Mr Veerendra in a separate case relating to a seizure of Rs 5.70 crore in new currency notes from his bathroom by the Income-Tax department recently. “We arrested Mr Veerendra from Hubballi on December 10 and brought him to Bengaluru the following day,” a CBI official said.

Besides, Mr Veerendra, middlemen Thippeswamy and Venkatesh, residents of Chitradurga district of Karnataka, and unknown officials of four banks — State Bank of India, State Bank of Mysore, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra — have been named in the FIR in the case.