Baghpat (UP): At least six people died after a boat carrying over 24 people capsized in river Yamuna in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, on Thusday.

Police have arrived at the spot and rescue operation is underway.

Twelve people have been rescued so far and admitted to a hospital.

More details are awaited.