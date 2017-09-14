Rohingyas threat to national security, says Centre; files affidavit in SC

Rohingya Muslim girl Afeefa Bebi, who recently crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, holds her few-hours-old brother as doctors check her mother Yasmeen Ara at a community hospital in Kutupalong refugee camp. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that 'Rohingyas are a threat to national security'.

The Centre on Wednesday, while granting Indian citizenship to Chakma and Hajong refugees, maintained its stand saying that Rohingyas are illegal.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had indicated that some action will be taken with regard to deportation of Rohingyas, who are considered to be a security threat to Jammu and Kashmir.