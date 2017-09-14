Nation, Current Affairs

Rohingyas threat to national security, says Centre; files affidavit in SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 14, 2017, 5:08 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2017, 5:20 pm IST
Centre files affidavit in Supreme Court claiming Rohingyas 'a threat to national security'.
Rohingya Muslim girl Afeefa Bebi, who recently crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, holds her few-hours-old brother as doctors check her mother Yasmeen Ara at a community hospital in Kutupalong refugee camp. (Photo: PTI)
 Rohingya Muslim girl Afeefa Bebi, who recently crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, holds her few-hours-old brother as doctors check her mother Yasmeen Ara at a community hospital in Kutupalong refugee camp. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that 'Rohingyas are a threat to national security'.

The Centre on Wednesday, while granting Indian citizenship to Chakma and Hajong refugees, maintained its stand saying that Rohingyas are illegal.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had indicated that some action will be taken with regard to deportation of Rohingyas, who are considered to be a security threat to Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags: rohingyas, refugees, supreme court, national security
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shoaib Akhtar roasted on Twitter over Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 poll

Apple launched its flagship series in the form of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X on Tuesday and the former Pakistani speedster was among the many to be flattered by the new technology. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man left unable to get erection after being scratched by cat

Symptoms from the disease include fever, fatigue, headaches and swollen lymph nodes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan released from Virat Kohli-led squad for 1st 3 ODIs

“Team India opener Mr Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell,” said BCCI in a media release. (Photo: AP)
 

Here's why India captain Virat Kohli rejected multi-crore offer to endorse soft drink

Virat Kohli had earlier this year said that he did not want to endorse brands just for the sake of money.(Photo: AFP)
 

India, Pakistan fans bash Australian journalist on Virat Kohli ‘sweeper’ Twitter post

During Australia’s Test tour of India earlier this year, the 28-year-old was vilified on various occasions, even being termed as the ‘Donald Trump’ of cricket.(Photo: PTI)
 

Team India coach Ravi Shastri makes this big statement on Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri has made it clear that Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina can still make a comeback to the side. (Photo: AP / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly till Sept. 20: Madras HC

TTV Dhinakaran had on Tuesday swore to throw the ruling Tamil Nadu government out of power. (File photo)

Death toll in UP boat capsize rises to 22; CM Adityanath orders probe

Rescuers search in the Yamuna River as villagers gather after a country boat, seen in foreground, capsized near Baghpat town in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

No building for 3 yrs, schools in MP's Chatarpur conduct classes on road

The Bagrajan School, one of those four schools, even conducts classes on the road, the locals informed. (Photo: ANI)

Bullet train symbol of India-Japan brotherhood: Rail minister Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the bullet train project would boost the economies all along its route. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chennai: Daily revision of fuel prices irks motorists, lorry owners

Similarly, diesel price on Wednesday was Rs 61 and this was around Rs 56 in July (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham