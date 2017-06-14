 LIVE !  :  Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman have gotten Pakistan off to a good start. (Photo: AP) Live| CT17 semifinal, Eng vs Pak: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman give Pakistan good start
 
Making all attempts to ensure peace: Chouhan post meet with Mandsaur victims' kin

ANI
Published Jun 14, 2017, 7:30 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2017, 7:36 pm IST
The state government on Tuesday sanctioned financial aid of one crore rupees each to the families of the six farmers killed.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)
Mandsaur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the state government was making all possible attempts to ensure farmers' growth.

He was talking to media after meeting with the families of those farmers who were killed in police firing at Mandsaur.

The chief minister said, "The government is making all possible attempts to maintain peace and ensure the growth of our farmers. I have talked to the family members and my condolences are with the family members of the deceased farmers."

The state government on Tuesday sanctioned financial aid of one crore rupees each to the families of the six farmers killed during the violent stir by peasants in Mandsaur.

Chouhan went on an indefinite fast for the sake of peace in the state on Saturday. He ended his fast on Sunday and decided to visit Mandsaur, which became the epicentre of a farmers' agitation over a demand for loan waivers and better prices for their produce.

Before ending the fast, the chief minister said that his government would implement the Centre's and state's policies with the consent of farmers.

Six farmers were killed in Mandsaur during their agitation. The incident invited criticism from political parties.

The situation forced the district officials to impose Section 144, and restricted prominent personalities from visiting the violence-hit district.

A number of political leaders, including Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, and social activists tried to visit Mandsaur but the police did not let them enter the area.

The curfew has been lifted from Mandsaur, but prohibitory orders remain.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued a notification for the judicial probe of the Mandsaur violence. Retired Justice J K Jain will head the one member judicial commission.

The single member commission will probe under what circumstances the farmers were killed in the agitation.

The commission will also probe the action taken by the administration and police to control the situation was appropriate or not.

Tags: mandsaur, farmers killed, cm shivraj singh chouhan, section 144
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Mandasor

