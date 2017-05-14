Nation, Current Affairs

Scrap Rs 2,000, Rs 500 notes to speed up digital payments: Chandrababu to Govt

PTI
Published May 14, 2017, 7:26 pm IST
Updated May 14, 2017, 7:26 pm IST
His fresh demand came in the light of a hawala racket that was busted by the Visakhapatnam police on Saturday.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: PTI)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday asked the Centre to scrap the banknotes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denomination to speed up digital payments.

"It was I who first demanded abolition of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes. Now, they brought Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes but they too should be scrapped," Naidu, who heads a panel of chief ministers on digital economy, told reporters.

His fresh demand came in the light of a hawala racket that was busted by the Visakhapatnam police on Saturday.

"A staggering Rs 1,379 crore was sent out using the hawala route. I once asked the RBI -- after the demonetisation -- to send more money to AP. The RBI Deputy Governor told me money was 'coming to AP but don't know where it's going'. Now, we know where the money is going," the chief minister said, referring to the hawala racket.

"So many fake companies were created for these transactions. Some nondescript persons have done all this. Who is the role model for them," Chandrababu asked, indirectly taking a dig at YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

"These people are tarnishing the image of AP. Who knows how many such rackets exist (in the state) and who is the role model for them? We have to deal with them in a tough manner and protect the state's image," the Chief Minister remarked.

Attacking the YSRC president, the TDP supremo said the former extended support to the NDA in the ensuing presidential election only because "he has no other option".

"We (TDP and BJP) are coalition partners. Why did he (Jagan) go and meet the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)? He announced support to the NDA in the presidential election as he has no other option," Chandrababu said.

In November last year, the Narendra Modi-led government had introduced the Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes after announcing the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes.

Tags: n chandrababu naidu, notes, digital payments
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

World Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo on Thursday on a two-day visit. The visit is mainly aimed at reinforcing the traditional connect between India and Sri Lanka.

In Sri Lanka for 2 days, Narendra Modi participates in Vesak Day celebrations
Russian President Vladimir Putin was present with a photograph of his father in a naval uniform. He stood with people carrying portraits of relatives who fought in World War II, during the Immortal Regiment march in Red Square, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday May 9, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Victory Day: Remembering Russian Red Army's sacrifice
South Koreans went to the polls on Tuesday to choose a new president after Park Geun-Hye was ousted and indicted for corruption, against a backdrop of high tensions with the nuclear-armed North. (Photo: AFP)

South Koreans vote for new president to succeed impeached Park
French voters went to the polls on Sunday to pick a new president, choosing between young centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a watershed election for the country and Europe. Polling day follows an unprecedented campaign marked by scandal, repeated surprises and a last-minute hacking attack on Macron, a 39-year-old who has never held elected office. (Photo: AFP)

French presidential elections: Voters choose between Le Pen, Macron
French presidential contenders are perhaps their starkest divide in foreign policy positions as Emmanuel Macron urging close cooperation with international institutions and Marine Le Pen championing France-first nationalism.

France to decide Macron, Le Pen's fate in final phase vote
Cholera is spread via food or water contaminated with the faeces or vomit of someone carrying the disease, a particular risk in overcrowded areas such as refugee camps. The World Health Organization says a cholera outbreak in Somalia has grown to more than 25,000 cases this year alone and is expected to double by the end of June. (Photo: AFP)

Conflict-ridden South Sudan battles cholera
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

These yoga asanas boost sex life for men by keeping erectile issues at bay

Erectile dysfunction is prevalent among men beyond a certain age (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Men pay woman to humiliate them and she says it saves their marriage

Ari is a professional dominatrix (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh-American officer becomes first from community to join Indianapolis police dept

He said it has been his dream to become an officer since he was a child. (Photo: Facebook)
 

India sets out to light up UK with 100 million LED bulbs

(Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Doing laundry in Outer Space? She's working on a solution for that

Christina Morrison presented her research at the 2017 Arizona Space Grant Symposium in Tempe. This fall she will begin graduate studies in environmental engineering at one of the several universities where she has been accepted. (Photo credit: Irma Perez)
 

Now you will be able to copy-paste from PC to your smartphone

The feature will require all of your devices to be logged in with your Microsoft account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajnath Singh meets UP CM to review preparations for International Yoga Day '17

Praising the presentations made for the event, the home minister exuded confidence that the International Yoga Day celebrations will be successful. (Photo: PTI)

WB: Oppn parties demand countermanding of polls, alleges TMC of booth-capturing

Congress activists burn the effigy of Mamata Banerjee protesting against violence in Bidhannagar municipal corporation elections, in Kolkata on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu: Dejected at not getting expected marks, girl commits suicide

(Representational image)

2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kupwara

(File photo/Representational)

TN: Centre to formulate new Metro Rail policy, says Venkaiah Naidu

M Venkaiah Naidu made the remarks after flagging off the 1st underground Metro Rail service from Tirumangalam to Nehru Park in Chennai, in the presence of TN CM K Palaniswami. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham