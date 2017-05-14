Nation, Current Affairs

Kejriwal owns hundreds of shell firms, used them to launder money: Mishra

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 14, 2017, 12:00 pm IST
Updated May 14, 2017, 12:00 pm IST
The sacked minister said there was also a massive scam underway in the AAP-established mohalla clinics in Delhi.
Calling it a massive fraud, Mishra alleged that Kejriwal converted black money to white using Axis Bank, and showed account details of AAP. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
New Delhi: Sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds hundreds of shell companies, which are used to deposit crores of unaccounted funds.

In a media conference in which he showed some slides allegedly displaying discrepancy between funds received by AAP and its declarations to the Election Commission (EC) over the past 3 years, Mishra claimed that he had ‘all the documents’ to expose Arvind Kejriwal.

Calling it a massive fraud, Mishra alleged that Kejriwal converted black money to white using Axis Bank, and showed account details of AAP, which ‘revealed’ that though the party had received Rs 45 crores in funding in 2013-14, it showed only Rs 20 crores in its books.

Mishra showed a slide which said that after an Income Tax notice to AAP, it had revealed that the funds received amounted to Rs 30 crore, but even this was much below the Rs 45 crore it actually got.

He also showed a similar slide relating to the 2014-15 financial year.

The sacked minister said there was also a massive scam underway in the much-touted AAP-established mohalla clinics in Delhi.

Speaking to media persons, Mishra promised to email them all authentic documents about shell companies owned by Kejriwal, as well as details of every scam and corruption scandals that occurred.

He also claimed that every detail had a supporting document to assert its authenticity.

Mishra also said that he had submitted fresh evidence against AAP in the form of documents to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mishra called for Arvind Kejriwal to resign 'if he had any shame left'.

Mishra had made headlines last week after he alleged that Delhi minister Satyendra Jain gave Kejriwal Rs 2 crores in his presence. This happened a day after Mishra was sacked as Water Minister from the Delhi government.

Mishra subsequently went on a four-day fast at his residence, and on Saturday alleged that the police were trying to "forcibly" take him to the hospital based on "fake reports" given by doctors.  

Following the Sunday press conference, Mishra immediately appeared to fall unconscious.

