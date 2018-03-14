search on deccanchronicle.com
Violent Telangana Assembly: Officials in hurry to notify vacancies

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 14, 2018, 1:57 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2018, 7:28 am IST
Mr Komatireddy said he was ready to face the byelection.
A file photo of Telangana Assembly (Photo: PTI)
HYDERABAD: After expulsion of two Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and S.A. Sampath Kumar, the TS Assembly Secretariat is in a hurry to notify the two vacancies and send them to the Election Commission.

Byelections to Nalgonda Assembly constituency, represented by Mr Komatireddy and Alampur Assembly constituency in Mahbubnagar district represented by Mr Sampath Kumar will be conducted as the House still has a little over a year’s term to be completed.

 

The term of the House is 5 years from the first sitting of the Assembly after general ele-ctions. After the state’s bifurcation, the first session of TS Assembly was held on June 11, 2014. According to convention, byelections are not conducted if less than a year of tenure is left. But the law also says that the byelections should be conducted within six months of a vacancy. 

Expecting the byelections to these two Assembly constituencies TRS and Congress parties are preparing to face the prefinals before the next general elections scheduled around April 2019. If all the Congress MLAs resign, pre-finals will become a mini-Assembly elections. 

Mr Komatireddy said he was ready to face the byelection. Speaking to DC he said, “In fact I wanted to resign and face the byelection to show how angry the people are with the TRS government, but the government has itself expelled me.”

Meanwhile speaking to the media irrigation minister T. Harish Rao said the byelections to these two Assembly constituencies may be announced by the Election Commission along with Karnataka Assembly Elections scheduled in the month of April 2018. 

He said they are ready to face the byelections.

