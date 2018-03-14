search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hindu right wing group attacks prayer homes of Madurai’s Pentecostal church

PTI
Published Mar 14, 2018, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2018, 1:19 pm IST
A case was registered on Tuesday against 10 Hindu Munnani activists, of whom three have been identified.
Tamil Nadu Latin Bishops' Council had condemned the attacks and said it was an effort to 'chase away' Christians who had a fundamental right to worship. (Representational image)
 Tamil Nadu Latin Bishops' Council had condemned the attacks and said it was an effort to 'chase away' Christians who had a fundamental right to worship. (Representational image)

Madurai: Prayer homes of Pentecostal church were attacked at two places in Madurai, allegedly by Hindu Munnani activists, police said.

Quoting pastor Ravi Jacob, who lodged a complaint, they said the group burnt some pamphlets and copies of the Bible and abused pastors and the faithful at the homes at Koodal Nagar and Sikandar Chavadi areas on Sunday.

 

Jacob alleged that 10 people came to his house that day, took away copies of the Bible and damaged them.

A clip of the group reportedly threatening the persons has gone viral.

A case was registered on Tuesday against 10 Hindu Munnani activists, of whom three have been identified.

They said some of the activists, during initial questioning, denied that they had attacked the homes and had only staged protests against persons being allegedly lured for conversion.

The activists said the complaint was a ploy so that some organisations could continue their "illegal conversions". Police said they had received complaints from the public that some prayer homes were being running illegally and demanding that these be closed.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Latin Bishops' Council had condemned the attacks and said it was an effort to "chase away" Christians who had a fundamental right to worship. This was not a law and order problem, but denial of right to worship and destruction of secularism, the Constitution and democracy, Council president Anthony Pappusamy said in a statement.

Tags: madurai church attack, church attack, hindu munnani activists
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Madurai




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi 5 launched for Rs 7,999 with 18:9 display and Snapdragon 450 in India

The Redmi 5 will be a successor to last year’s budget smartphone, the Redmi 4, and is expected to come with a price under Rs 12,000.
 

Candid photo of former US VP Joe Biden with a homeless man goes viral

Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden. (Photo: AP)
 

Jemimah Rodrigues on learning from legends, expectations and dream to play two sports

"To play for India was my dream and that’s why I started playing cricket, that one day I will play for India. Looking back or even now, I can’t exactly believe that I am playing for India," said the 17-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues. (Photo: Instagram / Jemimah Rodrigues)
 

2018 Nidahas Trophy: Here's the weather forecast for India vs Bangladesh T20

Rohit Sharma's (left) Team India are currently leading the points table, while Mahmudullah (right) led Bangladesh are currently last on the points table. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
 

Video: The internet can't get over this Chinese journalist's dramatic eye-roll

Chinese social media has also been divided into red and blue between supporters of the two journalists (Photo: YouTube)
 

10 lesser known facts about Stephen Hawking that may surprise you

He was also a part of the rowing team at Oxford (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP bypoll results: In Gorakhpur, official bans media from counting centre

Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Uttam Patel wrote to the State Chief Election Officer stating people and media were removed from the counting center in Gorakhpur. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

UP, Bihar bypoll results: BJP trails in Adityanath's Gorakhpur, other key seats

Counting is also going on for two Assembly seats – Bhabua and Jehanabad from Bihar. (Photo: ANI)

Was demonetisation bad decision, Naresh Agrawal asked BJP before joining; answer: no

In an unstarred question, he had wanted the finance minister to state if 'it is a fact that government has accepted that its decision of demonetisation was the worst decision, and if so the reasons thereof.' (Photo: PTI)

Children of envoy 'harassed': Pak summons India Deputy High Commissioner

JP Singh was summoned after Pakistani newspaper Dawn quoted Pakistani officials of accusing India of harassing its diplomats and their families in the country and threatened to pull out the families if the intimidation did not stop. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

Stephen Hawking's demise anguishing: PM Modi condoles death of cosmologist

Legendary British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, who explored the mysteries of the universe from his wheelchair and went on to become an inspiring figure globally, died at his home in Cambridge. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham