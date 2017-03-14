NGT directive to two ships involved in Ennore oil spill

The two merchant ships, despite the court’s direction ignored to file the reply to the tribunal.

Chennai: Controversy continues to prevail in Chennai oil spill issue, as government departments differ over the volume of the leak.

Fiftyfive days after crude oil spilled on to the Chennai Coast following the collision of two merchant ships, Dawn Kancheepuram and B W Maple, the major respondents, in their affidavits to the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal on Monday, quantified the leak in varying numbers.

After analysing the reports, in possession of Deccan Chronicle, it is learnt that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had played a safe card by not specifying the capacity of the spill.

While the Director General of Shipping accounted it to 196 metric tonnes, the fisheries department, in their reply submitted on February 22 said that 'they have recovered 208 tonnes of sludge as on February 18 from R.K. Nagar Kuppam'

As the cleaning operations continued even after February 18, it is understood that the amount of sludge recovered would be much more than the numbers submitted. It may be noted that the sludge is a mixture of oil, moisture and sand, collected from the sea.

“As per the investigation, the quantum of unaccounted oil from the vessel, which possibly spilled into the sea is approximately 196 tonnes,” said a reply from DG Shipping, submitted before the tribunal on Monday.

Though DG Shipping hinted of a variation in their affidavit, the counsel for the petitioner argued on the necessity to know the quantity of the spill.

“It is unfortunate that the departments had not mentioned the capacity and the procedure adopted. Respondents had stated that a committee formed by both the ships would issue insurance. Procedurally, compensation to the fisherman should be provided through the court,” counsel for the petitioner, K. Mageswaran told DC.

The two merchant ships, despite the court’s direction ignored to file the reply to the tribunal. Taking a strict stand, the bench comprising Justice P. Jyothimani and expert member P.S. Rao ordered Dawn Kancheepuram and B W Maple to file the report within the next hearing, scheduled on April 22. “The quantity of the spill should be mentioned by the two ships,” said the bench.