search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Wanted Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan arrested by Delhi Police

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 14, 2018, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2018, 4:26 pm IST
Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan alias Junaid was involved in five cases of bomb blast.
Wanted Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Wanted Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Wanted Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday.

Engineer-turned-terrorist 32 year-old Indian Mujahideen suspect, Ariz Khan alias Junaid, has been on the run since the September 2008 Batla House encounter, where two IM suspects were gunned down while two others were nabbed by the police.

 

He had managed to escape. Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was also killed during the exchange of fire. Juniad was nabbed from the Indo-Nepal border.

Confirming the arrest, DCP (Special Cell) PS Kushwaha said that the arrest of Ariz was a big catch as he was absconding since 2008. 

Junaid, a native of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh and an engineer by profession was allegedly hiding in house number L-18 in Batla House, Jamia Nagar, during the encounter operation by the Special Cell, said police.

The encounter took place six days after the serial blasts in Delhi’s Pahargang, Barakhamaba Road, Connaught Place, Greater Kailash and Govind Puri.

"Delhi Police Special Team arrested Ariz Khan alias Junaid, he was involved in many bombing incidents including 2008 Delhi serial blasts, 165 people died in incidents he was involved in," said DCP, Special Cell Delhi Police, Pramod Singh Kushwaha.

Delhi Police said, Ariz Khan is an expert bomb maker, conspirator and executioner. He was associated with Atif Amin who was killed in Batala House encounter. He was also wanted in 2007 Uttar Pradesh blasts, 2008 Jaipur serial blasts, 2008 Ahmedabad blasts and had escaped from Batala House encounter.

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) had declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh while Delhi Police had declared Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

The arrest comes days after India’s most wanted terrorist, Abdul Subhan Qureshi who was accused in the serial blasts in Gujarat in 2008, in which 56 people were killed, was arrested by the Special Cell.

Also Read: 'India's Bin Laden', 2008 Gujarat serial blasts mastermind arrested from Delhi

A software engineer-turned-bomb-maker often referred to as “India’s Bin Laden”, Qureshi was arrested after a brief exchange of fire from Ghazipur in Delhi on January 22, just ahead of Republic Day.

Tags: indian mujahideen, ariz khan, bomb blast, delhi police special cell
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

West used ‘lizards’ to spy on Iran’s nuke programme: Ayatollah Khameini’s adviser

. Hassan Firuzabadi, senior military advisor to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was responding to questions from local media on the recent arrest of environmentalists. (Photo: File)
 

Murder by family: Man swears revenge for family’s death but it was own son

Today, Kent Whitaker is fighting to save that same mastermind from a death sentence, for a particularly personal reason: it's his own son. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review: Redmi Note 4 fortified with new display, camera

The Redmi Note 5 is available in India for a price of Rs 9,999 for 3GB/32GB varaint and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant.
 

Samsung Galaxy X patents reveal design and how it might work

The highly anticipated smartphone, though far from being launched, has already started making some heads turn.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro first impressions: A Redmi Note 5 on steroids

There’s no other way to put it — the Redmi Note 5 Pro borrows the iPhone X’s camera module blatantly.
 

Chinese woman follows her bag into X-ray security scanner

The powerful X-rays used in the machines are harmful to health. (Photo: Youtube/GuruPunch)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pay a minimum of Rs 8 to travel in buses in Kerala, govt announces fare hike

The Kerala government, on Wednesday, announced a hike in government and private bus fares that will come into effect from March 1. (Photo: File)

Don't communalise martyrs: Army Northern Command chief slams Owaisi

Four of the six Army men, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Habibullah Qureshi, Manzoor Ahmed Deva and Mohammad Iqbal Sheikh, killed in the attack were identified as Kashmiris. (Representational Image)

Help me start 'pakoda' stall in Amethi: Jobless youth writes to Smriti Irani

A jobless youth from Amethi had written to Union minister Smriti Irani and state minister Mohsin Raza to help him start a 'pakoda' stall. (Photo: PTI)

National-level kabaddi player alleges parents locked her up, pressured her to marry

The national level Kabaddi player has met Haryana Women Commission with her complaint and has also written to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana DGP and Karnal SP to ask for their help in the matter. (Photo: ANI)

CBI gets 2 complaints against jeweller Nirav Modi about Rs 10,000 Cr fraud

CBI has received two complaints from PNB against billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi and a jewellery company about fraudulent transactions. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham