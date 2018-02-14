search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Terrorists don’t spare muslims, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 14, 2018, 1:19 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2018, 1:39 am IST
Mr Owaisi said so-called nationalists question the nationalism of Muslims, but the terrorists are killing us too as they treat everyone as Indians.
Asaduddin Owaisi
 Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Stating that terrorists don’t discriminate on the basis of religion, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that five of the seven soldiers who died in a terror attack on a Army camp in Jammu’s Sunjwan were Muslims. 

Mr Owaisi said so-called nationalists question the nationalism of Muslims, but the terrorists are killing us too as they treat everyone as Indians. “But there are many people in the country who still question our integrity.”

 

Taking a dig at the Central government, he said, “This is not the first incident. In 2003, a similar attack took place in Sunjwan. The same route was adopted. No lessons have been learned from Uri, Pathankot or Nagrota. Who will take the responsibility? Is it not intelligence failure?”

Tags: asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman gives blowjob to man on stage for free cocktails at Russian nightclub

Reports also claim that the woman was offered a club membership along with the three drinks. (Photo: Screengrab) 
 

Indian designer to feature collection in London Fashion Week

Wadhwani's collection beautifully entwines luminosity and darkness with handcrafted textures and motifs and is inspired by the juxtaposition of light and shadow created during day and night.
 

Doctors pull out 14 worms from eye of woman affected by rare condition

Most people avoid the condition as they usually wave flies away from their face (Photo: YouTube)
 

Valentine’s Day 2018: Young Mumbai chef whips up diabetic desserts for special day

Meet Harsh Kedia, at 21, the young lad from Mumbai is already whipping up a storm with his diabetic desserts.
 

Illuminati is real, claims former Canadian Defense Minister

The statement made him the highest ranking government official worldwide to do so. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

Video: Ultimate Dad joke involves 12'' dildo, airport security and a red-faced son

We all may have been embarrassed by our parents, but not like this. (Photo: Facebook/ Ted Andressen)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

17-yr-old commits suicide in TN after teacher scolds him for coming late to school

After returning from school on Monday evening, he went to his room and an hour later his mother found him hanging from the ceiling fan. (Photo: Representational)

Cong backs Punjab minister who flipped coin to decide on posting of lecturers

Two lecturers wanted to be posted at a govt polytechnic institute at Patiala; to resolve the issue, Punjab Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi decided to toss a coin. (Photo: Facebook)

Any Indian misadventure to be paid in its own coin, says Pak defence minister

Pakistan Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, on Tuesday, warned that any Indian aggression will be met with an equal and proportionate response. (Photo: AFP)

Transwoman writes to Kovind seeking mercy killing on being denied job in Air India

In her letter, Ponnusami has claimed that she has been denied her basic rights because of her gender. (Photo: Twitter/@shanavibewitch)

Poor should also stay clean, it doesn't cost: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Pointing out at the lack of hygiene, created especially by street vendors outside the state's biggest medical facility in Panaji, Parrikar said it costs less to stay clean. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham