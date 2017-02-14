Shias seek K Chandrasekhar Rao's role in board issue

Hyderabad: Shia United Committee leaders belonging to Akbhari and Usuli schools on Monday decided to request Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to intervene in the issue of setting up a separate Wakf Board for the community.

They said the Wakf Act 1995 mandated the constitution of a Wakf Board for Shias wherever 15 per cent of the total Wakf properties belong to the community. They said their resolution was taken in view of the direction of the Hyderabad High Court to the state government to consider the representation of Anjuman-E-Alavi Shia Imamia Ithna Ashari (Akhbari) for a separate board within six weeks. The committee resolved to carry out their legal fight for a separate board. to protect their properties.