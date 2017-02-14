Nation, Current Affairs

No talks possible with script in one hand, gun in the other: India to Pak

PTI
Published Feb 14, 2017, 9:08 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 9:09 am IST
The MoS External Affairs from India and Bangladesh discussed the importance of strong bilateral relations between the two countries.
MoS External Affairs, MJ Akbar. (Photo: File)
 MoS External Affairs, MJ Akbar. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar on Monday said that terrorism was the stumbling block between normalising ties with Pakistan.

"Everything is possible. What is impossible is a dialogue between those who like to hold a script in one hand and a gun in the other. That is not possible," he said.

"When people abandon the gun, nations and people will find a way forward to amity and coexistence," Akbar said, speaking at the second Gateway of India Geoeconomic Dialogue in Mumbai on Monday evening.

"Nobody talks under the shadow of a gun," he added.

Aimed at building synergy between business and foreign policy, the Ministry of External Affairs has, with Gateway House, co-hosted the two-day event which began on Monday.

Akbar also recalled that the Taj hotel, where the event is being organised, was a key site of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

"We are sitting at a hotel which is a powerful part of the national and international memory. The hotel and its recovery and the fact that we are sitting here, is evidence of the power of recovery that India and Mumbai possess," Akbar said.

There can't be economic progress without peace, the minister said.

"Economic growth in itself is not enough. The poorest should be the first beneficiaries of economic growth. This is what the (Narendra) Modi government has been trying to achieve in the last over two years," Akbar said.

"Nationalism is not only xenophobia. Nationalism has some very powerful positive aspects to it," he said.

Akbar's counterpart from Bangladesh, Shahriar Alam, said as a student, he was an avid reader of the Sunday magazine, then edited by Akbar.

Alam spoke of the 'weakening' of Islamic State (IS), but cautioned against being complacent over this. "The weakening of IS is a political success. However, we also know that groups like Taliban have resurfaced, after it was said they were finished," he added.

Bangladesh hopes to join the league of developed nations by 2041, Alam said.

"Bangladesh has received the second largest chunk of FDI among South East Asian nations," he said.

After terrorists stormed the Holey Artisan Bakery café in Dhaka in July last year, the Bangladesh government "got in touch with schools and colleges to check number of students absent from campus," he said.

Alam also lauded "Prime Minister Modi's slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'", and said this could be a good benchmark for furthering Indo-Bangladesh ties.

Akbar and Alam discussed the importance of strong bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh and the comprehensive steps the two countries have taken together in the areas of investment, connectivity and the resolution of land and water disputes.

Both ministers agreed on terrorism being the biggest threat to the region's otherwise notable economic progress.

Akbar said even though South Asia has the fastest growing economies in the world, "we are not able to reap its benefits and live up to our true potential", as a result of the ongoing violence in the region.

"We need to address peace and security issues," he added, noting "nobody will talk under the shadow of guns, and those who do are showing weakness".

Overall the two leaders agreed for a sustained engagement for dialogue.

In another session later this evening, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasised the importance of digitisation to facilitate efficient, corruption-free and secure system of governance in India.

He spoke of India's digital revolution and Digital India's stated objective to bridge the digital divide, noting "technology must be affordable, innovative and developmental for the deprived".

He said he supported further multilateralism in internet governance, hoping to see this develop more in the future. In his closing remarks, he stated his "vision to make India and Indians a digitally empowered society".

Tags: mj akbar, india, pakistan, terrorism, 26/11 attacks, shahriar alam
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen as they stepped out on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol, Yami, Iulia, Sussanne, other stars make a style statement
Kangana Ranaut was seen flagging off a walkathon event held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut looks classy as she flags off walkathon event
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were seen at the Kala Ghoda festival in Mumbai to promote their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt dazzle at the Kala Ghoda festival
Shahid, Kangana and Saif were recently seen promoting their upcoming film, Rangoon. (Photo source Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana and Saif step out in style for the promotion of Rangoon
Abhishek Bachchan, football star Bhaichung Bhutia and several other celebrities were seen at the Nike Premiere Cup 2017 on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Bhaichung, other stars bond over football
Akshay Kumar and Aaditya Thackeray were seen at the 2nd Kudo World Cup 2017 on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay is all excited as he hosts 2nd Kudo World Cup 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Up, up and away: Passenger-carrying drone to fly in Dubai

Representational Image
 

Kangana sensationally calls KJo out on nepotism and intolerance towards outsiders

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor.
 

‘Mission Impossible’ style heist of books worth 2mn pounds in UK

Representational Picture (Photo: Pixabay)
 

You may no longer have access to Torrent websites

Kickass Torrents is among the most popularly used Torrent websites.
 

Video: The workout that helps men last longer during sex

The best way to improve your sex life (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reliance Jio to offer mobile numbers starting with ‘6’

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Minister Rijiju's comment about falling Hindu population sparks outrage

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju at Parliament during the winter session, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Man enters Karunanidhi's wife's house, demands money using toy gun

DMK chief M Karunanidhi. (Photo: PTI)

Thieves who stole Satyarthi's Nobel don't remember if they took certificate

Child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi. (Photo: AFP)

AIADMK MLA scales wall to 'escape' from Koovathur resort, joins OPS

AIADMK MLA from Madurai South, SS Saravanan. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Will happily leave resort with MLAs after SC verdict tomorrow: Sasikala

AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala addressing party MLAs (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham