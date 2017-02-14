Nation, Current Affairs

Disproportionate assets case: Supreme Court verdict on Sasikala today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 14, 2017, 2:24 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 2:41 am IST
The crucial verdict is expected to determine the political fortunes of AIADMK general secretary Sasikala.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will give its verdict on Tuesday on appeals against the Karnataka High Court’s verdict acquitting the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa, her aide Ms Sasikala, Ms Ilavarasi and V.N. Sudhakaran in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case. A split verdict is most likely, sources said.

A Bench of Justices Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Amitav Roy, who had reserved verdict on June 7, 2016, are giving two separate judgements.

Verdict likely to be split
Now with both the judges giving separate judgments, it is likely that there is a split verdict. In the alternative, both judges may agree on conviction and sentence and give different concurring reasons.

If the apex court affirms the acquittal as ordered by the High Court, then there is no impediment for Ms Sasikala to become the Chief Minister.

The Governor will have no alternative but to invite her to form the government. However, if the outcome ends in conviction, then it will be curtains down for her political career. She will have to go to jail and cannot contest elections for six years in addition to the period of jail term.

Meanwhile, advocate M.S. Sharma moved the apex court for a CBI probe into the alleged delay on the part of the Tamil Nadu governor in not inviting Sasikala to form the government after he had accepted the resignation of O. Panneerselvam as the Chief Minister.

The High Court in May 11, 2015 had set aside a September 27, 2014 judgement of the trial Judge John Michael D’Cunha in Bengaluru convicting the four accused and awarding them four years imprisonment.

The special public prosecutor B.V. Acharya had argued that Ms Sasikala and two other accused floated benami companies and acquired wealth disproportionate to the known sources of income. He said the loans obtained by the accused in various banks during the check period were treated as income by the trial court and High Court.

Tags: supreme court of india, sasikala
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

