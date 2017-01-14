Nation, Current Affairs

Jallikattu: Film director Gowthaman, 148 others held for protests in TN

PTI
Published Jan 14, 2017, 5:23 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2017, 5:31 pm IST
Police also denied claims that symbolic Jallikattu was held in one or two places to show opposition to the ban.
Police place barricades in front of Vadi Vasal to impose the ban on Jallikattu at Alanganallur in Madurai on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Police place barricades in front of Vadi Vasal to impose the ban on Jallikattu at Alanganallur in Madurai on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Madurai: Determined in their efforts to conduct 'Jallikattu', people on Saturday mounted pressure on the Central and state governments by launching agitations against the ban on the bull taming sport, leading to detention of 149 protesters.

The die-hard supporters of the sport along with major political parties in the state have been demanding an ordinance for conducting Jallikattu after the Supreme Court imposed a ban on it.

While Jallikattu is held in Avaniapuram on Pongal day today, it shifts to Palamedu and Alanganallur in the district during the next two days.

While 68 villagers were detained at Alanganallur staging a rail roko, several groups of young men led by film director Gowthaman, were held at Avaniapuram bus-stand near here for demanding lifting of the ban on the sport, police said.

"To ensure maintenance of law and order and compliance of Supreme Court orders, we detained Gowthaman and 148 others," Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, Shailesh Kumar Yadav told PTI.

He said while the police allowed the film director to address the gathering for about 15-20 minutes, but his speech became "instigating" later.

On claims that symbolic Jallikattu was held in one or two places to show opposition to the ban, Yadav said, "No Jallikattu was held and nothing will be held. We are ensuring that law is followed."

He said all across the 27 km of the city and suburbs, adequate police personnel have been deployed to ensure that none got anywhere near the 'Vadivaasal' (entry points for bulls to the open grounds where Jallikattu used to be held).

In a village off Alanganallur, a youth climbed a mobile phone tower seeking nod for Jallikattu.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan and PMK chief Ramadoss claimed that the protesters were lathicharged at Avaniapuram, and demanded action against those responsible.

Police, however, said the protesters were only detained.

Meanwhile, BJP's state president Tamilisai Soundararajan told reporters in Coimbatore that the party had been hopeful and was expecting that the Supreme Court would give a favourable verdict on Jallikkattu. But the postponement of verdict has come as shock to all, she said.

To a specific question on PETA writing to the President to dismiss the Tamil Nadu government if the sport was allowed during Pongal festival, she said the organisation had no right to make such a demand and that the animal rights group should be banned.

Tags: jallikattu, madurai protests, jallikattu protests, gowthaman
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Madurai

Related Stories

A group of people are seen participating in Jallikattu despite ban on such sporting events at Karisalkulam village in Madurai. (Photo: PTI)

Madurai: Protestors detained for trying to defy SC ban on Jallikattu

The step came following indications by various organisations to organise the sport on Pongal today.
14 Jan 2017 1:02 PM
O. Panneerselvam

As BJP supports defying Jallikattu ban, AIADMK left alone to uphold law

Severely embarrassed by Swamy's demand, BJP MP L. Ganesan dismissed it as a personal opinion of Subramanian Swamy.
14 Jan 2017 3:01 AM

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Obama thanks NASA for taking his sign to Mars

Signed, sealed, delivered. I carried @POTUS's signature to the surface of #Mars. http://go.nasa.gov/2jIeWVU #NASAPast8Years, Curiosity Rover tweeted. (Photo: Twitter/Curiosity Rover)
 

Yuvraj Singh was picked to ease burden on MS, says Virat Kohli

Experience is something we have discussed before picking Yuvi because we cannot leave so much burden on MS (Dhoni) alone in the middle order, said Virat Kohli as explained why Yuvraj Singh was recalled to India’s limited-overs squad. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: RP Singh snatches spectator’s mobile, throws it on the ground

In the video, RP Singh is shown to cross the boundary rope, snatch the phone before throwing it onto the ground. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Amaal Mallik slams Bollywood for nepotism; questions nominees and jury behind it

Amaal Mallik is from a musical family. He is the son of Daboo Mallik, brother of Armaan Mallik and nephew of Anu Mallik. Armaan has also criticised the award organisers for their poor choice in music categoty.
 

US: Woman charged with stealing teenage daughter at birth

Gloria Williams is a suspect in the kidnapping of a baby girl in Jacksonville. (Photo: AP)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s inputs will be priceless: Virat Kohli

Kohli believes that Dhoni's inputs during the game will help Indiaget their DRS calls right. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP's Hukum Singh alleging migration from Kairana for votes: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

BJP's Hukum Singh alleging migration from Kairana for votes: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

Army capable of dealing with BSF jawan's complaints, probe on: govt

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

Akhilesh-appointed SP president Naresh Uttam's nameplate put up in party office

Newly appointed UP Samajwadi Party President Naresh Uttam. (Photo: PTI)

Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan released from hospital

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham