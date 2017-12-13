search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP top guns Modi, LK Advani, Jaitley to vote in final phase of Guj polls tomorrow

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2017, 9:43 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2017, 9:43 pm IST
BJP president Amit Shah and former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel are expected to cast their votes at Naranpura and Ghatlodiya, respectively.
While Modi will cast his vote at Sabarmati Assembly constituency, Advani is expected to exercise his franchise at Jamalpur-Khadia seat and Jaitley in Vejalpur constituency, all located in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI/File)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP patriarch LK Advani and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are among the saffron heavyweights expected to exercise their franchise in the second and final phase of Gujarat elections on Thursday.

While Modi will cast his vote at Sabarmati Assembly constituency, Advani is expected to exercise his franchise at Jamalpur-Khadia seat and Jaitley in Vejalpur constituency, all located in Ahmedabad, a party release said.

 

Advani currently represents Gandhinagar constituency in the Lok Sabha, while Jaitley is a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

BJP president Amit Shah and former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel are expected to cast their votes at Naranpura and Ghatlodiya, respectively, again in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will vote at Kadi constituency in Mehsana district, the release said.

"Modiji will cast his vote at a poll booth in the Nishan High School in Ranip locality of Sabarmati. Advani will cast his vote at the Hindi School poll booth in Khanpur and Jaitley at the Chimanbhai Institute in S G Highway," the release said.

While Shah is expected to cast his vote at Naranpura sub-zonal office in Naranpura, Anandiben Patel and Nitin Patel will do so at the Shilaj Primary School at S P Ring Road and at the Sanskar Bharti School at Kadi, respectively.

A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for 93 seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat, in the final phase of the polls, where 2.22 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Counting of votes will be taken up on December 18.

