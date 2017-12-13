Andhra Pradesh police issues transfer orders to dead cop

Vijayawada: The AP police on Monday transferred D. Ramanjaneyulu, an officer who died six months ago.

The orders were signed by the Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao. Mr Ramanjaneyulu’s name was 14th on the list of 16 police officers being transferred. He was ordered to report to the police headquarters at Mangalagiri.

Mr Ramanjaneyulu was serving as the deputy superintendent of police of the special branch in Tirumala when he died of an illness. His funeral, which was held in Gandlapenta in Kadiri mandal, was attended by several senior police officials. The officer’s family was shocked to receive the transfer orders. When news of the goof-up reached the media, the DGP order an inquiry into the matter.