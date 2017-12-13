search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh police issues transfer orders to dead cop

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 13, 2017, 1:10 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2017, 2:11 am IST
Ramanjaneyulu was serving as the deputy superintendent of police of the special branch in Tirumala when he died of an illness.
Representational Image
 Representational Image

Vijayawada: The AP police on Monday transferred D. Ramanjaneyulu, an officer who died six months ago. 

The orders were signed by the Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao. Mr Ramanjaneyulu’s name was 14th on the list of 16 police officers being transferred. He was ordered to report to the police headquarters at Mangalagiri. 

 

Mr Ramanjaneyulu was serving as the deputy superintendent of police of the special branch in Tirumala when he died of an illness. His funeral, which was held in Gandlapenta in Kadiri mandal, was attended by several senior police officials. The officer’s family was shocked to receive the transfer orders. When news of the goof-up reached the media, the DGP order an inquiry into the matter. 

Tags: andhra pradesh police
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Star Wars like bionic arm may help amputees play instruments

The device is inspired by the bionic hand given to Luke Skywalker in Star Wars series (Photo: AFP)
 

Doctors in UAE replace toddler's malformed thumb using her index finger

Similar surgeries have helped people across the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Study discovers why most babies are conceived during winter

Most babies are conceived during Christmas, study finds. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh look dashing together as they join hands for project

Pictures of Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu shared on Instagram.
 

Mushroom magic: Modi's fair colour result of imported mushrooms, claims Cong ally

Thakore alleged that Modi was as dark as him previously, but his complexion lightened considerably after he started consuming the mushrooms imported from Taiwan. (Photo: File)
 

Sexy-genarian! 64-year-old professor accidentally becomes Instagram sensation

Lyn Slater who goes by Accidental Icon on Instagram is a 64-year-old professor at Fordham University, has over 300,000 followers. (Photo: Instagram/AccidentalIcon)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Teacher to face probe for caning students

Vishu GoudThe inquiry report will be sent to the DEO on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

TRS MLA videos have been found while assaulting a toll collector at Timmapur

Seeing the gunmen getting down the car, the toll collector started running away but was chased by the MLA’s husband.

Start-up to aid Telugu writers script success

Kahaniya, which is a Nasscom start-up, used to function out of T-hub until a while back by providing a platform for writers to find readers for their work. 

New software to stem graft in GHMC’s purchase office

According to a GHMC official, due to lack of co-ordination, the civic authorities are clueless about the gadgets used by corporation officials. 

GHMC shelves multi-level parking at Charminar

To begin with, the authorities will be demolishing the complex at the Charminar bus stand.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham