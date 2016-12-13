Nation, Current Affairs

MoS Home Kiren Rijiju involved in Rs 450 cr hydro-electric scam: Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Dec 13, 2016, 12:43 pm IST
Rijiju and his distant cousin, have been accused of corruption in the construction of two dams in Arunachal Pradesh.
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday accused Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju of being involved in a Rs 450-crore hydro-electric scam in Arunachal Pradesh.

"We have audio proof against Kiren Rijiju," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a press conference. He added that Rijiju should resign and an independent probe should be initiated into the matter.

But Rijiju  brushed aside all allegations of corruption levelled against him and his distant cousin, saying that the ones planting such news would be 'beaten up with shoes' if they come to Arunachal.

Rijiju pushed aside all the blame calling it "shameful" and asked if helping one's own people be termed as 'corruption'.

"To help your own people is corruption? Is helping people corruption?" said Rijiju.

"This news is nothing but a mischief. I did write a letter but there's nothing suspicious about it," he added.

Rijiju, his distant cousin, a contractor in Arunachal Pradesh, Goboi Rijiju, and several other officials of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) have been accused of corruption in the construction of two dams for one of the biggest hydro-electric projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

Their names, including the names of Chairman and Managing Editor of NEEPCO, have been mentioned in a 129-page report submitted by the Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) Chief Vigilance Officer.

