Sushma Swaraj shifted out of ICU, steadily recovering: AIIMS

New Delhi: Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, who underwent kidney transplant operation on December 10, has shown steady recovery and has been shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Tuesday.

"Her postoperative recovery is being closely monitored by a team of transplant surgeons, physicians (nephrologist, cardiologist, endocrinologist and pulmonologist) and anaesthesist and critical care expert, physiotherapist, resident doctors and specialised transplant nurses," the hospital said in a statement issued in New Delhi.

Swaraj, who is a diabetic and has been in and out of the hospital for the past few months, was admitted to AIIMS on November 7 with failing kidneys.

On November 16, she tweeted that she was admitted to AIIMS because of kidney failure and was undergoing tests for transplantation.

Swaraj, 64, has been treated regularly for diabetes and has been on dialysis to flush out her kidneys for weeks.

AIIMS was flooded with offers to donate a kidney to the External Affairs Minister.