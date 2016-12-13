Nation, Current Affairs

Seats go abegging in premium trains after changes in flexi fare structure

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 13, 2016, 2:01 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 2:01 am IST
Fares to be 10 per cent less than usual for booking after chart preparation.
There were 5,871 vacant berths in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains during September 9-October 31 this year (Photo: Representational Image)
 There were 5,871 vacant berths in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains during September 9-October 31 this year (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: Worried over vacant seats in premier trains, railways have decided to make a few changes in the flexi fare structure to attract last minute passengers.

Currently, the fares of Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi can go up to 50 per cent more than the base fare as per the flexi fare system introduced on September 9.

However, now as per the decision expected to be notified shortly, the higher fares in premier trains can go upto 40 per cent instead of earlier 50 per cent ceiling after finalisation of the reservation chart.

Vacant berths available after the finalisation of the chart will be offered at 1.4 times higher than the base fare instead of current practice of 1.5 times increase, said a senior railway ministry official. There were 5,871 vacant berths in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains during September 9-October 31 this year, according to railways.

If a passenger wants to travel after the finalisation of the chart then he can avail it by paying only 40 per cent higher than the base fare instead of 50 per cent, subject to availability of berths, he said.

Under the flexi-fare scheme, the fare increases by 10 per cent with every 10 per cent of berths sold subject to maximum prescribed limit 1.5 times in Sleeper, 2AC, AC Chair Car and in 3AC class.

No change has been made in the fare for 1st AC and executive class of travel.
The Railways is expecting to earn Rs 500 crore in current financial year from flexi fare structure in 42 Rajdhanis, 46 Shatabdis and 54 Durontos.

Tags: shatabdi, indian railways
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Was molested when I was younger': Sonam makes startling revelation

The actress won a lot of accolades for her measured performance in 'Neerja,' early this year.
 

Salman Khan can't spend an entire month without sex: Arbaaz Khan

Salman was embarrassed by Arbaaz's candour.
 

Can Uber's new 'no sex' rule work for preventing sexual assault by drivers?

The law might be a clear signal for drivers (Photo: AFP)
 

Cricketers wish Yuvraj Singh a very Happy Birthday

Yuvraj Singh recently got married to Hazel Keech. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman and his brothers are perfect models for promoting family love, here is why!

Salman with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz.
 

Box-office: Ranveer's Befikre barely manages a decent opening weekend figure

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mumbai: Neighbours ask ISIS man’s realtive to leave

Tabrez Tambe

Hyderabad: Cops identify minor SUV driver, teen absconding

Police said they have registered a case under the Motor Vehicle Act against Ramsekhar for letting his minor son drive the vehicle. (Representational Image)

Panel for new education policy soon, says Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD minster Prakash Javadekar. (Photo: PTI)

Experts offer to study mishaps

(Representational Image)

Intelligence inputs reveal 45 terrorist launchpads come up near LoC

As many as 45 such launchpads, Intelligence reports say, have come up in a 5-6-km section of the LoC (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham