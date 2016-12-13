Seats go abegging in premium trains after changes in flexi fare structure

There were 5,871 vacant berths in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains during September 9-October 31 this year (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: Worried over vacant seats in premier trains, railways have decided to make a few changes in the flexi fare structure to attract last minute passengers.

Currently, the fares of Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi can go up to 50 per cent more than the base fare as per the flexi fare system introduced on September 9.

However, now as per the decision expected to be notified shortly, the higher fares in premier trains can go upto 40 per cent instead of earlier 50 per cent ceiling after finalisation of the reservation chart.

Vacant berths available after the finalisation of the chart will be offered at 1.4 times higher than the base fare instead of current practice of 1.5 times increase, said a senior railway ministry official. There were 5,871 vacant berths in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains during September 9-October 31 this year, according to railways.

If a passenger wants to travel after the finalisation of the chart then he can avail it by paying only 40 per cent higher than the base fare instead of 50 per cent, subject to availability of berths, he said.

Under the flexi-fare scheme, the fare increases by 10 per cent with every 10 per cent of berths sold subject to maximum prescribed limit 1.5 times in Sleeper, 2AC, AC Chair Car and in 3AC class.

No change has been made in the fare for 1st AC and executive class of travel.

The Railways is expecting to earn Rs 500 crore in current financial year from flexi fare structure in 42 Rajdhanis, 46 Shatabdis and 54 Durontos.