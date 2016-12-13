Nation, Current Affairs

India hails World Bank decision on Indus Treaty, ready for talks with Pak

ANI
Published Dec 13, 2016, 8:51 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 9:11 pm IST
Under the Indus Waters Treaty, the World Bank has a specified role in the process of resolution of differences.
MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: India on Tuesday said World Bank's decision to temporarily halt two simultaneous processes to look into Indo-Pak dispute over Kishenganga and Ratle project confirms that pursuing the two concurrent processes could have rendered the Indus Water Treaty unworkable over time.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said India remains fully conscious of its international obligations and is ready to engage in further consultations on the matter of resolving current differences regarding these two projects.

"The government had pointed out on 10 November, 2016 the legal untenability of the World Bank launching two simultaneous processes-- for appointment of a Neutral Expert as requested by India and establishment of a Court of Arbitration requested by Pakistan-- to adjudicate technical differences between India and a Pakistan on Kishenganga and Ralte projects.

"By temporarily halting both the processes now, the Bank has confirmed that pursuing the two concurrent processes can render the Treaty unworkable over time," Swarup said.

The World Bank's move to pause the process came nearly a month after India had strongly objected to the global body's "inexplicable" decision, saying going ahead with two separate mechanisms was "legally untenable".

Group President of World Bank Jim Yong Kim said,"We are announcing this pause to protect the Indus Waters Treaty and to help India and Pakistan consider alternative approaches to resolving conflicting interests under the Treaty and its application to two hydroelectric power plants."

The pause was announced by Kim in letters to the finance ministers of India and Pakistan. It was also emphasised that the Bank was acting to safeguard the Treaty.

Under the Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan and also the World Bank in 1960, the World Bank has a specified role in the process of resolution of differences and disputes.

Tags: vikas swarup, indus waters treaty, world bank, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The Indus Waters Treaty, 1960, is seen as one of the most successful international treaties and has withstood frequent tensions between India and Pakistan, including conflict. (Photo: Representational Image)

World Bank 'pauses' Indus treaty processes of India, Pakistan

The pause will help India and Pak to consider alternative approaches to resolving conflicting interests under the treaty, World Bank said.
13 Dec 2016 12:57 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: PTI)

Pakistan reminds India of its obligation under Indus Water Treaty

Zakaria said the IWT was a binding agreement under the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, 1969, Dawn reported.
02 Dec 2016 6:04 PM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Murtaza Ahmadi, Afghan bag-shirt boy, meets his idol Lionel Messi

Murtaza Ahmadi met Lionel Messi in Doha, where the Spanish league champions are due to play a friendly match. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Is Anil Kapoor's latest look inspired from Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson?

Anil will be seen alongside nephew Arjun Kapoor in Anees Bazmee's '
 

World's longest human chain to be formed in Bihar supporting liquor ban

The human chain will be formed to herald the second phase of a campaign in support of prohibition, he said at a workshop of the JD(U) in Patna. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Pic: Salman Khan films a new song for Tubelight, happily dances with the crew!

One of the pictures posted by Kabir Khan on social media.
 

Watch: Jayant Yadav answers as R Ashwin turns interviewer

Both the off-spinners talked about cricket and Jayant Yadav’s batting in the fourth Test. (Photo: Screengrab/BCCI)
 

On Smita Patil’s death anniversary, Prateik gets emotional remembering his mother

Prateik Babbar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone Vardah: 18 killed in Tamil Nadu, 13,000 people in relief centres

Residents looking at the uprooted trees in an area worst hit due to the Cyclone Vardah, in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Banks to do central data checking; strong action against wrongdoers: RBI

RBI Deputy Governor SS Mundra denied the reports that RBI had issued show-cause notice to Axis Bank and was planning to cancel its banking licence. (Photo: File)

Note ban ‘chemotherapy’ for corruption during UPA regime: Venkaiah

Union Minister for Information and Bradcasting M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)

PM will be present in Parliament for next three days: Venkaiah Naidu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with Union I & B Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

Child born out of rape entitled to compensation: Delhi HC

The HC also observed that no victim compensation fund has been set up under the 2011 scheme despite directions in this regard by the high court in a PIL. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham