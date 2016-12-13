Nation, Current Affairs

B'luru: CBI arrests senior RBI official for converting Rs 1.5 cr black money

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 13, 2016, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 1:27 pm IST
8 men have also been arrested in a series of raids in the city in which crores in new notes have been found.
The middlemen were charging between 15 to 35 per cent commission to convert old notes banned on November 8 by the government. (Photo: File)
 The middlemen were charging between 15 to 35 per cent commission to convert old notes banned on November 8 by the government. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: A senior Reserve Bank of India (RBI) official was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly helping convert demonetised currency notes.

According to reports, 8 men have also been arrested in a series of raids in which crores in new notes have been found.

K Micheal, a senior special assistant with the RBI in Bengaluru, has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly helping convert black or untaxed money of a value more than Rs 1.5 crore.

Pretending to be customers, investigators caught the eight middlemen allegedly involved in laundering black or untaxed money for a price. Around Rs. 93 lakh in new notes was found on them in raids over the weekend, said reports.

One of the men is a relative of government engineer SC Jayachandra, who was arrested recently after Rs. 5.7 crore in new notes was found during raids at his home. It was Jayachandra’s interrogation which led the investigators to the 8 alleged culprits.

The middlemen were charging between 15 to 35 per cent commission to convert old notes banned on November 8 by the government, said reports.

The arrested men are suspected to be part of a wider ring that operated not just in Bengaluru but in other areas too.

Earlier, four bank officers in the city were accused by the police of converting black money after Rs 5.7 crore cash was seized from a hawala operator.

Crores in new cash has been found in raids across the country over the past few weeks, including a stash of Rs 93 lakh found in Jaipur on Monday.

Recently, Rs. 13.50 crore were seized by the Income Tax Department from a law firm in Delhi's Greater Kailash out of which Rs. 2.61 crore were in new currency.

Tags: reserve bank of india (rbi), rbi officer arrested, black money, sc jayachandra
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

CBI sources said Veerendra allegedly connived with some bankers and middlemen to exchange demonetised currency with Rs 2,000 notes. (Photo: Representational Image)

JD(S) leader held in connection with seizure of Rs 5.7 crore in new notes

On December 10, IT officials had raided 15 premises, including Veerendra's house in Challakere and a casino owned by him in Goa.
13 Dec 2016 1:26 PM
When the police team raided the office, its rooms were locked and a caretaker was present. (Photo: File)

Rs 13 crore including Rs 2.5 cr in new notes found in raid at Delhi law firm

The raid was carried out by the Crime Branch at the office of T&T Law Firm, said a senior police officer.
11 Dec 2016 8:21 AM
The money recovered. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Karnataka: ED arrests 7 men, seizes Rs 93 lakh currency in new notes

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting further investigation to ascertain the links from where the money came.
13 Dec 2016 11:17 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the reality show 'Indian Idol' which is judged by Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya get into promotion mode for OK Jaanu
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah leaves for her journey, Shilpa and family catch a film
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were snapped as they stepped out for a game of football on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, John are quite the football enthusiasts
Numeorus Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events and locations in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Farhan, John, Randeep, other stars are a treat for fans
Several B-town celebrities were spotted at the Muhurat launch of Vikram Phadnis' film 'Hrudayantar'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Arjun, Malaika, others kickstart Vikram Phadnis' film
Akshay Kumar launched a book on the late wrestler-actor Dara Singh on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar launches book on Dara Singh
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani defends Ranveer Singh's 'butt expose' in Befikre

A still from the film.
 

‘Who are these three’: Shahid on Kangana’s infamous 3-hero statement

Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor.
 

Harmanpreet Kaur powers Sydney Thunders to victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's maiden season in the Women's Big Bash League is turning from good to great. (Photo: Sydney Thunders)
 

Demonetisation: Delhi BJP to 'thank' public for patience with ‘laddoo’

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari (left) at Parliament House with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: AP)
 

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on her rumoured 'cold war' with Shahid and Saif

Kangana Ranaut
 

PV Sindhu wins Most Improved Player award

PV Sindhu won her first Superseries title in China in November. (Photo: BWF)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K CM Mehbooba wants Modi govt to take Vajpayee line on Pak

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: DC/Habib Naqash)

Namma Metro plan is off the rails, BMRCL

Failed to touch the main traffic hubs of the city, defeating its purpose of easing traffic on Bengaluru’s roads.

'Historic moment for PoK refugees, Modi fulfilling promise for assistance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

KAS officer grilled for 7 hours by CID

Bheema Naik.

DC exclusive: Babu squeals, who’s the mystery mantri?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham