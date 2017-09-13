Nation, Current Affairs

Water in Krishna river reduced by 60 per cent: Guru Jaggi Vasudev

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2017, 7:04 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 7:04 am IST
The Isha guru said all state governments are agreeing with his Rally for Rivers.
Founder of the Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev inspects the Krishnaveni pushkar ghat on Tuesday.
 Founder of the Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev inspects the Krishnaveni pushkar ghat on Tuesday.

Vijayawada: Isha Foundation founder Guru Jaggi Vasudev has said the water availability in Krishna river is reduced by 60 per cent than earlier and opined that rivers should slowly flow into sea but not rush.

He addressed the media on Tuesday on arriving at the city to participate in ‘Rally for Rivers’ programme, scheduled to be organised on September 13, and said there is huge response and support from public and government to this programme and mentioned about agreements set with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

The Isha guru said all state governments are agreeing with his Rally for Rivers, and this is what our nation needs, and until now we have received 30 crore phone calls.

“AP is purely agriculture dependent state, and if the production is to be increased, it requires more water. Only with traditional methods our farmers are providing food to 130 crore population,” Guru Jaggi Vasudev said.

“There is so much of land across sea shores, which is in hands of the government, and there is necessity to plant saplings and trees and convert it into forest areas. Vietnamese are implementing things learnt from our Universities in their country and are laughing at us when we are approaching them for solutions to problems. The suicide of three lakh farmers in the nation with scarcity of water is a serious issue,” he said.

He said this changes only when our systems and processes change, or else the suicides will continue. He questioned if farmers can earn crores of rupees per acre in our nation. 

He said farmers are committing suicides with no minimum support price and no yields from crops, but our nation is a place where since thousands of years, crops are being yielded.

He said with no proper coordination between the union and state governments, we could not draw a specific policy for preserving rivers.

Tags: sadguru jaggi vasudev, krishna river, isha foundation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shocking: Mother locks her two toddlers in filthy cages, covered in fleas

Bonniwell described the children as being filthy, with multiple bug bites and being infested with lice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lucky escape for Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, survives car accident

The Police said that despite the accident, Raina did not suffer any injuries.(Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher impersonates Harbhajan Singh on Twitter

Saiyami Kher took to Twitter to flaunt her bowling skills, inspired by Harbhajan in a gully cricket match. (Photo: Instagram/Screengrab)
 

Uttar Pradesh: 12 monkeys succumb to heart attacks after being scared by tiger

According to a vet Dr Sanjeev Kumar the monkeys could have died due to tiger’s roars as tigers often visit the area. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

Samsung's Note 8 will cost Indians Rs 67,999

Galaxy Note 8 will be available in Midnight Black and Maple Blue colour in India.
 

India vs Australia: Azharuddin questions decision to rest R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja

The MSK Prasad-led selection committee decided to rest the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the first three ODIs against Steve Smith’s Australia. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

When Bengaluru resounded to cries of ‘Nanoo Gauri’

Writers, thinkers, activists and people from all walks of life take part in the “Rally for Resistance”, condemning the killing of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, as they march towards Central College Grounds, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo: R. Samuel)

‘Nanoo Gauri’: 20,000 voices cry out in Bengaluru

Writers, thinkers, activists and people from all walks of life take part in the “Rally for Resistance”, condemning the killing of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, as they march towards Central College Grounds, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo: R. Samuel)

Army's new M-777 howitzer suffers damage during firing in Pokhran

The sources said the barrel of the US-manufactured gun exploded when it was firing Indian ammunition on September 2. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Will create conditions to force Pak to stop ceasefire violations: Rajnath Singh

Photo: Home Minister Rajnath Singh is on a 4-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Can waive 6-month cooling period for granting divorce under Hindu law: SC

The apex court said the minimum period of six months can be relaxed by the trial court in certain situations. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham