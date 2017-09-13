Nation, Current Affairs

Rohingyas illegal, refugees Chakmas and Hajongs to get Indian citizenship

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2017, 3:41 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 3:43 pm IST
Chakma and Hajong refugees will not be given rights enjoyed by ST in Arunachal Pradesh, home ministry official said.
The Supreme Court in 2015 had directed the central government to grant citizenship to the Chakma and Hajong refugees, mostly staying in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
 The Supreme Court in 2015 had directed the central government to grant citizenship to the Chakma and Hajong refugees, mostly staying in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre will soon grant citizenship to nearly one lakh Chakma and Hajong refugees, who came from the erstwhile East Pakistan five decades ago and are living in camps in the Northeast, officials said on Wednesday.

The Chakma-Hajong refugee issue was discussed threadbare on Wednesday at a high level meeting convened by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others.

In 2015, the Supreme Court had directed the Central government to grant citizenship to the Chakma and Hajong refugees, mostly staying in Arunachal Pradesh.

"The Supreme Court order on Chakmas and Hajongs was discussed in the meeting. We need to implement the order as early as possible," a home ministry official said.

Several organisations and civil society in Arunachal Pradesh have been opposing citizenship to the refugees saying it would change the demography of the state.

The Centre is trying to find a workable solution to the issue by proposing that Chakma and Hajong refugees will not be given rights, including ownership of land, enjoyed by Scheduled Tribes in Arunachal Pradesh, the official said.

However, they may be given Inner Line permits, required for non-locals in Arunachal Pradesh to travel and work.

Chakmas and Hajongs were originally residents of Chittagong Hill Tracts in the erstwhile East Pakistan. They left their homeland when it was submerged by the Kaptai dam project in the 1960s.

The Chakmas, who are Buddhists, and the Hajongs, who are Hindus, also allegedly faced religious persecution and entered India through the then Lushai Hills district of Assam (now Mizoram).

The Centre moved the majority of them to the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA), which is now Arunachal Pradesh.

According to officials, their numbers have gone up from about 5,000 in 1964-69 to one lakh.

At present, they don't have citizenship and land rights but are provided basic amenities by the state government.

The Arunachal Pradesh government approached the apex court to review its 2015 order but in vain. After the Supreme Court's rejection, both the Central and state governments started consultations to find a solution to the issue.

The initiative on the Chakma and Hajong refugees comes amid the ongoing row over the Central government's plans to deport Rohingya Muslims, who came to India due to alleged persecution in Myanmar.

Rijiju, who belongs to Arunachal Pradesh, has said Rohingyas were illegal immigrants. He also said that India absorbed the maximum number of refugees in the world.

On Monday, in Geneva, UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein flayed any attempts by India to deport Rohingyas to Myanmar when the ethnic minority community was facing violence in their country.

Tags: chakma fleeing, chakma arunachal pradesh, hajong refugees, chakma refugees
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Rohingyas are illegal immigrants, will be deported, don't preach India: Rijiju


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists naturally develop human bone in a lab for the first time

The cells can also be used to form muscles, catilage and ligaments (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WWE star John Cena's tweet on Apple iPhone X goes viral, Twitter just can't keep calm

Cena’s epic tweet has been retweeted over 1,59,000 times and gathered above 2,43,000 likes in no time. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Fishermen in Russia catch mysterious creature with two mouths

The fishermen in the clip seem to think of it as a monster (Photo: YouTube)
 

Samsung aims to launch a foldable Note next year

A prototype of a foldable smartphone by Samsung (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Virat Kohli’s India will beat Australia 4-1 in ODI series: VVS Laxman

Asked to predict the scoreline of the limited-overs series between India and Australia, starting with the ODIs on September 17, VVS Laxman said: "4-1 in favour of India." (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: PSG star Neymar slammed on Twitter over refused handshake with Celtic player

Ralston managed to get under Neymar’s skin as the Brazilian held up three fingers to remind Ralston of the score. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Police arrest Dera IT head for tampering with computers ahead of raid

The IT head was arrested from Rajasthan and has been booked for causing damage and destroying evidence, an official said. (Photo: File)

Father sells child for Rs. 25,000 in Odisha, buys alcohol, mobile, clothes

Accused Balaram Mukhi works as a sweeper and seems to be a habitual drinker, said SSP Sahoo. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Stalking case: Victim's father transferred a day after Vikas Barala denied bail

The transfer of the bureaucrat comes almost a month after Haryana BJP chief's son Vikas Barala was arrested for allegedly stalking Kundu's daughter. (Photo: PTI)

Student murder: Ryan Group appeals to SC to transfer case out of Haryana

Police allege that 42-year-old bus conductor Ashok Kumar killed him with a knife after the boy resisted an attempt to sodomise him. (Photo: PTI)

Answer roll call with ‘Jai Hind’ instead of ‘Yes Sir/Madam’: MP minister

School Education Minister Vijay Shah said that he didn't like the concept of 'yes sir, yes madam' in schools and hence, directed the schools to do this. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham