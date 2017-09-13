Nation, Current Affairs

Father sells child for Rs. 25,000 in Odisha, buys alcohol, mobile, clothes

ANI
Published Sep 13, 2017, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 3:06 pm IST
According to the police, Mukhi's brother-in-law Balia and an anganwadi worker were also involved in the selling of the child.
Accused Balaram Mukhi works as a sweeper and seems to be a habitual drinker, said SSP Sahoo. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Accused Balaram Mukhi works as a sweeper and seems to be a habitual drinker, said SSP Sahoo. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bhubaneswar: A man hailing from the Bhadrak district of Odisha, on Tuesday, was arrested for allegedly selling his 11-month-old son for a mere Rs. 25,000 that he spent on buying a mobile phone, silver anklet and alcohol.

The police said that Balaram Mukhi sold his son for Rs. 25,000. He spent Rs. 2,000 on the mobile phone, Rs. 1,500 on a silver anklet for his seven-year-old daughter, a saree for wife and the rest on alcohol.

While the man has been arrested, the police are also questioning Mukhi's wife, Sukuti.

The couple has another son aged 10.

Bhadrak's Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anup Sahoo said that Mukhi has no regular income.

"He works as a sweeper and seems to be a habitual drinker," said SSP Sahoo.

According to the police, Mukhi's brother-in-law Balia and an anganwadi worker were also involved in the selling of the child.

Apparently, the three got an opportunity to make money when they met a couple in their sixties.

Somnath Sethi, who had retired as a driver with the state government, and his wife had lost their 24-year-old son in 2012.

"Sethi's wife had been suffering from depression after their only son died and he had told his acquaintances to look for a child they could adopt so that his wife recovers," said Inspector-in-charge of the Bhadrak Town Police Station, Manoj Rout.

He said that the old couple would be investigated as well.

The anganwadi worker, who knew the Sethi couple, contacted Mukhi and struck a deal between them.

The mother of the child, Barsha Mukhi, said, "My husband was in a drunken condition and told that this is an illegitimate child and hence, doesn't want to keep him with me and wants to give him to some other person."

She said that she objected to it and said that she was already taking responsibility of two other children and would have maintained the third one as well.

"He beat me up and I also beat him up, but he forcibly sold the child for Rs. 25,000, and purchased mobile, saree, dress, silver Anklet etc," she said.

The accused father, however, claimed that both the he and his wife were in a drunken condition and during a quarrel beat each other up.

He further stated that in the midst of the fight he picked up the child and sold him.

Tags: child trafficking, father sells child, crime
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung aims to launch a foldable Note next year

A prototype of a foldable smartphone by Samsung (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Virat Kohli’s India will beat Australia 4-1 in ODI series: VVS Laxman

Asked to predict the scoreline of the limited-overs series between India and Australia, starting with the ODIs on September 17, VVS Laxman said: "4-1 in favour of India." (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: PSG star Neymar slammed on Twitter over refused handshake with Celtic player

Ralston managed to get under Neymar’s skin as the Brazilian held up three fingers to remind Ralston of the score. (Photo:AP)
 

iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus get price cut in India

Red variants of Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
 

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton to leave the company

Brian Acton, WhatsApp co-founder (Photo: Brian's Facebook profile)
 

Here’s what Virat Kohli-led Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri said about MS Dhoni

While captain Virat Kohli has always been stood firm in his predecessor’s support, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri too has not missed a chance to wholeheartedly praise India’s World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Stalking case: Victim's father transferred a day after Vikas Barala denied bail

The transfer of the bureaucrat comes almost a month after Haryana BJP chief's son Vikas Barala was arrested for allegedly stalking Kundu's daughter. (Photo: PTI)

Student murder: Ryan Group appeals to SC to transfer case out of Haryana

Police allege that 42-year-old bus conductor Ashok Kumar killed him with a knife after the boy resisted an attempt to sodomise him. (Photo: PTI)

Answer roll call with ‘Jai Hind’ instead of ‘Yes Sir/Madam’: MP minister

School Education Minister Vijay Shah said that he didn't like the concept of 'yes sir, yes madam' in schools and hence, directed the schools to do this. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Beaten up' by vice-principal, Telangana teenager jumps off building; survives

The vice-principal also allegedly threatened to give the boy a transfer certificate and throw him out of college for such behaviour, the police said. (Photo: DC)

With loans of over Rs 50,000, UP farmers get waivers of Rs 10, Rs 215

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham