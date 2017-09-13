Nation, Current Affairs

At least 86 Hindus killed, 200 homeless in Myanmar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Sep 13, 2017, 12:53 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 1:12 am IST
After killing their family members, they burnt their houses only to let them escape with their life.
Around 3,00,000 Rohingyas have entered Bangladesh from Myanmar in last two weeks. (Photo: AFP)
 Around 3,00,000 Rohingyas have entered Bangladesh from Myanmar in last two weeks. (Photo: AFP)

Guwahati: In the ongoing onslaught against Rohingya in Myanmar, at least 86 Hindus have lost their lives while over 200 Hindu families are reported to have fled to the forest areas to escape the onslaught of Burmese Army and Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army.

This is what the migrants who managed to cross over to Bangladesh from Myanmar, local television reported on Tuesday. 

Claiming that houses of Hindu residents were also set on fire by Army, the migrants now taking shelter in Cox Bazaar area of Bangladesh said that hundreds of innocent people have been killed in trouble-torn Rakhine state of Myanmar.

Admitting that majority of those killed and targeted are Rohingya Muslims, Kalu Seal, one of the migrants who managed to escape from Myanmar claimed that the Burmese army and ARSA stormed into their localities and started killing hundreds of people by slitting their throats or stabbing them. After killing their family members, they burnt their houses only to let them escape with their life. Another migrant Ramani Dhar was quoted by local television as saying that a few masked men stormed into their village and created significant chaos and destruction.

It is significant that around 3,00,000 Rohingya have entered Bangladesh in last two weeks which has already been hosting 400,000 Rohingyas for three decades.

