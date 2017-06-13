Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana's economy achieves impressive double-digit growth at 10.1 per cent

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 13, 2017, 12:53 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2017, 2:43 am IST
The dynamic leadership of KCR has paved the way for putting Telangana at the top in the country, says KT Rama Rao.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana state’s economy has achieved an impressive double-digit growth at 10.1 per cent during the financial year 2016-17, surpassing the national average growth of 7.1 per cent. The share of the state's GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) in national GDP has risen by seven basis points to 4.28 per cent.

Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao, who released the GSDP figures here on Monday, said, “These figures show how the new state of Telangana has been making rapid strides on all fronts since its formation three years ago. The dynamic leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has paved the way for putting Telangana at the top in the country.”

He said Telangana's GSDP grew at 10.1 per cent during 2016-17 to Rs 5.11 lakh crore, as against 9.5 per cent in 2015-16.

Mr Rao said that the share of Telangana’s contribution to the national GDP was 4.28 per cent in 2016-17 against 4.21 per cent in 2015-16.

Telangana’s growth rate picked up after bifurcation result
Telangana state’s economy has achieved an impressive double-digit growth at 10.1 per cent during the financial year 2016-17, surpassing the national average growth of 7.1 per cent.

“Telangana State's new industrial policy (TS-iPASS) that was launched in June 2015 under the guidance of our CM has played a major role in achieving good industrial growth, which in turn boosted GSDP,” said industries minister K.T. Rama Rao.

The minister also launched the logo and website of the Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Ltd (TIHCL), an industries' initiative for revival and growth of sick manufacturing MSMEs (Micro Small and Medium Enterprises). The initiative will be supported by the state government, high net-worth individuals, financial institutions and industry stakeholders.

A comparison of state GSDP growth with that of All-India growth reveals that in 2012-13, Telangana region in Undivided AP grew at 2.70 per cent, which is much lower than the national growth of 5.50 per cent.

However, since 2014-15, after the formation of the new state, TS’ growth rate has picked up and is higher than the national average growth rate.

“This is a clear indication of the positive impact of the proactive measures of the state government to boost economic growth after the formation of the state,” Mr Rao said.

Tags: k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana tops in tax growth; KCR says bifurcation helped get more revenue

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said these figures have once again proved that Telangana is the richest state in the country.
26 May 2017 1:00 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sexual assistance is helping ensure 'right to sex' for disabled people

The assistants offer much more than just sex (Photo: YouTube)
 

Bosnian boy with no hands and deformed foot becomes swimming champion

The six-year-old boy was enrolled by his parents to an academy inspite of his fear of water and has come a long way from there. (Photo: AP)
 

Vibrating yoga pants are a thing and they can help you improve your asanas

The electronic sensors in the pants buzz when the person is doing the asana wrong and tells the person to realign his posture. (Photo: Facebook/WearableX))
 

Video: Boy with trunk like nose can't eat but worshiped as god in Assam

He is now awaiting a life changing surgery (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sanjay Dutt smokes angrily while discussing daughter Trishala’s boyfriend

Sanjay Dutt in a video conversation with daughter Trishala. (Instagram/trishaladutt)
 

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik ahead of 250th ODI

Sania Mirza congratulated her husband and Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik ahead of his 250th ODI against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: People skip bandis to buy fruits at wholesale marts

Besides, the fruits and vegetables land in the wholesale markets from the farms directly.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Breather for TSPSC Group 2 aspirants

Cops arrest ABVP students protesting in front of Stanley College in Gunfoundry demanding stoppage of Group II counselling on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Rubble trucks are a risk

The trucks are a hazard to motorists because they are recklessly driven and polluting.(Representational Image)

Telangana: Day 1– RTA seizes 100 school buses

Ranga Reddy district transport officer Praveen Rao Muppala said 10 teams had organised special drives at 12 places and seized 32 school buses for violating rules.(Representational Image)

‘Informed’ patients shake faith in docs; online medical info blamed for trouble

In the survey, 82 per cent doctors stated that the intensive questioning by patients and their families often led them to doubt their own knowledge and this has led to both frustration and confusion. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham