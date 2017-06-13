Nation, Current Affairs

Curbing illegal sand mining pays off for Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 13, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2017, 2:52 am IST
Revenue earnings through sand mining increased from Rs 10 crore in 2014 to Rs 374 crore in 2015-16.
K.T. Rama Rao
 K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Curbing illegal sand mining has fetched huge revenues for the state government.

Till 2014, the government used to get just Rs 10 crore in Telangana region, but after bifurcation, the state has earned Rs 419 crore in 2016-17 through sand mining.

“After formation of Telangana, revenue earnings through sand mining increased from Rs 10 crore in 2014 to Rs 374 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 419 crore in 2016-17. This shows that how natural resources were looted in undivided AP.  We have tightened the norms and curbed illegal sand mining due to which huge funds were earned for the state exchequer,” said K.T. Rama Rao, minister for industries and mines.

Mr Rao said TS also topped the country in mineral revenue collection in 2016-17. TS earned Rs 3,169 crore in 2016-17 against Rs 2,369 crore in 2015-16, recording 34 per cent growth rate, the highest in the country.

Rajasthan stood second with growth rate of 16 per cent, followed by AP (14 per cent), Karnataka (12 per cent), Chhattisgarh (10 per cent), Tamil Nadu (3 per cent), while Odisha and Jharkhand witnessed negative growth of 13 per cent and 14 per cent respectively.

Tags: illegal sand mining
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sexual assistance is helping ensure 'right to sex' for disabled people

The assistants offer much more than just sex (Photo: YouTube)
 

Bosnian boy with no hands and deformed foot becomes swimming champion

The six-year-old boy was enrolled by his parents to an academy inspite of his fear of water and has come a long way from there. (Photo: AP)
 

Vibrating yoga pants are a thing and they can help you improve your asanas

The electronic sensors in the pants buzz when the person is doing the asana wrong and tells the person to realign his posture. (Photo: Facebook/WearableX))
 

Video: Boy with trunk like nose can't eat but worshiped as god in Assam

He is now awaiting a life changing surgery (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sanjay Dutt smokes angrily while discussing daughter Trishala’s boyfriend

Sanjay Dutt in a video conversation with daughter Trishala. (Instagram/trishaladutt)
 

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik ahead of 250th ODI

Sania Mirza congratulated her husband and Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik ahead of his 250th ODI against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No hitch in paper check for Telangana Eamcet

Candidates within the rank range of 1 to 6,000 were called on Monday. Helpline centres have been set up across 21 institutes around the state. (Representational image)

Telangana PGECET results out; girls outshine boys

Girls had a higher pass percentage of 51.34 per cent as opposed to boys with 38.12 per cent. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: People skip bandis to buy fruits at wholesale marts

Besides, the fruits and vegetables land in the wholesale markets from the farms directly.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Breather for TSPSC Group 2 aspirants

Cops arrest ABVP students protesting in front of Stanley College in Gunfoundry demanding stoppage of Group II counselling on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Rubble trucks are a risk

The trucks are a hazard to motorists because they are recklessly driven and polluting.(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham