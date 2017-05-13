Supreme Court hearing in Aadhaar case on May 17

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed for an urgent hearing on May 17 petitions against making of Aadhaar card compulsory for availing scholarships, giving examination, admission in colleges, domestic air travel, having mobile connection etc though the matter has been referred to the Constitution Bench.

A Bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan had on May 9 refused to consider the plea for an interim order and gave liberty to senior counsel Shyam Divan to mention before the CJI J.S. Khehar for urgent listing.

The court had already reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the new law to link Aadhaar card with PAN card for the purposes of filling income tax returns from July this year.

Mr Divan on Friday made a “mention” before the CJI and said constitution of a bench urgently is necessary as for many schemes June 30 is the last date for citizens to have Aadhaar card.