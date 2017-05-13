Haryana: Woman gangraped, killed; body bitten by stray dogs found in Rohtak

Sonipat: A 23-year-old woman was gangraped and brutally murdered with her mutilated body being found in Rohtak district, police said on Saturday.

Stray dogs had bitten away the victim's face and lower portion of her body which was spotted by a passerby in the urban estate area of Rohtak on May 11, they said.

"Two persons, Sumit and Vikas, have been arrested in this connection," Sub-inspector Sub-inspector Sonipat, Ajay Malik said. Sumit was an acquaintance of the victim, he said.

The woman, who was a divorcee, was allegedly kidnapped from Sonipat on May 9 and taken to Rohtak in a car, police said.

The victim's parents had lodged a missing complaint at Sonipat police station.

Malik said the woman was first raped and the suspects then hit her with a brick and smashed her face against a stone, adding that the victim sustained grievous head injuries.

The matter is being probed thoroughly, police added.